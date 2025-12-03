Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20I all-rounder rankings; Kohli, Rahul rise in ODIs

Ayub achieved a career-high 295 rating points after taking a wicket for 17 runs in his four overs and scoring a quick 36 with the bat vs SL.

Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Saim Ayub

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s Saim Ayub has surged back to the number one position in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings for all-rounders following a stellar performance in the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka. Ayub achieved a career-high 295 rating points after taking a wicket for 17 runs in his four overs and scoring a quick 36 with the bat. He also jumped 12 places to 39th among bowlers and climbed to 35th in the batters’ rankings.
 
Kamil Mishara’s Meteoric Rise
 
Sri Lanka’s Kamil Mishara made the biggest leap in T20I rankings this week, soaring 91 spots to 18th in the batters’ list. Successive innings of 76 and 59 against Pakistan propelled him into the world’s top 20 for the first time. Kusal Mendis also improved, moving up two places to 20th, while Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain advanced 21 positions to 38th after strong performances in the 2-1 series win over Ireland. 
 
 
Pakistan Bowlers on the Rise

Abrar Ahmed continued his ascent in the bowling rankings, now sitting fourth, just eight points shy of second-placed Jacob Duffy. Mohammad Nawaz, named Player of the Series, achieved a career-best 11th position in the all-rounder rankings.
 
ODI Rankings: Kohli, Rahul, and Breetzke
 
India’s Virat Kohli scored his 83rd international century in the first ODI against South Africa, moving up to fourth in the ODI batters’ rankings with 751 points, only 32 behind Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul rose two places to joint 14th, while South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke reached joint-30th, amassing 614 runs in his first ten ODIs, second only to Janneman Malan.
 
Test Rankings: South Africa Shine
 
Following South Africa’s historic 408-run win in Guwahati, several players climbed the ICC Men’s Test rankings. Marco Jansen reached career-best second in all-rounders, fifth in bowlers, and 75th in batters after a 93-run innings. Senuran Muthusamy debuted in the top 100 with a jump to 63rd, while teammates Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs also climbed the charts.
 
Simon Harmer’s nine-wicket match haul moved him from 45th to 11th in the bowling rankings. India’s Ravindra Jadeja reached a personal best of 653 batting points and climbed to 23rd after a second-innings half-century.

Topics : Cricket News ICC Rankings Pakistan cricket team India cricket team

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

