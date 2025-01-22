Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: Shami set for T20I return against England post injury struggles

IND vs ENG: Shami set for T20I return against England post injury struggles

Indian pacer will mark his international return for India against England on Wednesday at Eden Gardens

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ace Indian pacer and highest wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami, is set to make his international cricket return during the first T20I against England at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. This comeback follows over a year on the sidelines due to a heel injury sustained after the 2023 World Cup final. Shami, who returned to domestic cricket in 2024, faced further delays due to a knee injury in December last year. However, the Bengal-based pacer is now fit and eager to don the Indian jersey again. He admitted feeling scared during his extended rehabilitation but now feels more confident than ever about representing India.
 
 
Injury struggles and mental challenges
 
Shami, sidelined after India’s loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, underwent ankle surgery and later experienced knee swelling during rehabilitation. The 34-year-old pacer described the mental challenges of recovering from injuries, especially transitioning from peak physical condition to dealing with physical limitations.
 
He revealed that even simple activities like running during rehab were accompanied by fear. Despite the difficulties, Shami persevered, emphasising the mental toll injuries can take on athletes.
 
Mental resilience: Key to recovery

Also Read

Surya with Gambhir

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his relationship with Gambhir

India vs England 1st T20

India vs England 1st T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav recalls his time with KKR in a special video

Jos Buttler

IND vs ENG: English skipper Jos Buttler gives his take on BCCI's new rules

Jos Buttler

IND vs ENG: Excited to work with McCullum in white ball, says Buttler

 
Shami highlighted that overcoming injuries requires not just physical effort but also mental strength. He believes that such challenges make athletes stronger and more resilient, enabling them to face tougher situations in the future.
 
Successful domestic comeback
 
After months of rehabilitation, Shami made a strong return in domestic cricket. Representing Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy, he delivered impressive performances. In the Ranji Trophy, he claimed a match-winning seven-wicket haul, helping Bengal secure their first win of the season.
 
Shami’s domestic success also included 11 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and five wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, underscoring his fitness and readiness for the international stage.
   
Reclaiming his T20I spot
 
Shami’s inclusion in India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England has drawn significant attention. Despite an inconsistent T20I career with only 23 appearances since his debut in 2014, Shami is eager to make an impact. His last T20I match was during the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, and he is determined to contribute to India’s success in the shortest format.
 
Confidence and self-belief
 
Shami attributed his comeback to confidence and self-belief, stating that resilience and determination were crucial in overcoming injuries. He emphasised the importance of trusting the process, working hard, and maintaining faith in his abilities.
 
Focus on fitness and skill development
 
Throughout his rehabilitation, Shami focused on improving his fitness and honing his bowling skills. He stressed the importance of rhythm for a bowler and highlighted how balancing fitness, mindset, and skill development helped him regain his sharpness.
 
Looking ahead: Ready to lead India
 
With his injury struggles behind him, Shami is determined to contribute to India’s success in the T20I series against England. His experiences during rehabilitation have strengthened him both mentally and physically, and he is ready to make his mark on the international stage once again.
 
Shami’s journey exemplifies resilience, showing how athletes can emerge stronger from setbacks. With renewed confidence and focus, Shami is poised to lead India in their quest for success.
 
(With PTI inputs)
 

More From This Section

Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ajinkya Rahane believes Rohit will bounce back strong after recent debacles

MI Cape Town vS Durban Super Giants

MI Cape Town edge closer to maiden SA20 playoffs after rain hits Kingsmead

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Rohit headlines star-studded action as Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season resumes

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

ICC Rankings: Bumrah continues to be best Test bowler in latest rankings

Premiumrohit sharma

India stars return to Ranji, but first-class cricket needs a booster shot

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Mohammed Shami

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon