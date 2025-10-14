Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live match time and streaming details

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live match time and streaming details

With a 2-0 lead already secured, Afghanistan have wrapped up the series and will now aim for a clean sweep to maintain their winning momentum ahead of future challenges.

AFG vs BAN

AFG vs BAN

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan (AFG) will face Bangladesh (BAN) in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, October 14, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
 
With a 2–0 lead already secured, Afghanistan have wrapped up the series and will now aim for a clean sweep to maintain their winning momentum ahead of future challenges. Led by Rashid Khan, the team has been in excellent form, and with the series result already decided, they may consider rotating their squad for this dead rubber.
 
On the other hand, Bangladesh, who swept the T20I series earlier on the tour, have failed to carry that dominance into the ODIs. They’ll be eager to salvage some pride by winning the final game, which would help them end the tour on a high. A victory in the last match could also serve as a timely morale boost as they continue building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. 
 
 
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI probable Playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad
 
Bangladesh Playing 11: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
 
Squads:
 
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana
 
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bashir Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai 
 
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match take place?
The 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match?
The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
At what time will the live toss for the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI take place?
The toss for the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match will take place at 5 PM IST.
 
At what time will the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match begin?
The first ball of the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match in India?
The live telecast for the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match in India?
Live streaming of the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

