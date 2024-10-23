AUS vs IND Tests: Squad announcement on Oct 28; Pujara, Reddy in contention

The much-anticipated India squad for the five-match Test series against Australia, known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is expected to be announced on October 28. According to reports, the senior selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, will unveil a large squad for the series, which begins on November 22 in Perth.
Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons, and it remains to be seen whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will name a stand-in captain during the squad announcement. Jasprit Bumrah, who was appointed vice-captain for the three-match Test series against New Zealand, is the frontrunner for the captaincy if Rohit is unavailable.
Notably, Bumrah previously captained India during the delayed fifth Test against England.
Pujara in contention for a place in India Test squad
A potential surprise in the squad announcement could be the inclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara, who has been in fine form, recently scored 234 runs off 383 balls in a Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, showcasing his enduring appetite for runs.
It is believed that captain Rohit Sharma values experience in the side, and Pujara could be a key asset, given his pivotal role in India's last two series victories in Australia. The 36-year-old was the leading run-scorer in the 2018-19 series with 521 runs from 1258 balls and was once again a crucial figure in the 2020-21 series, scoring 271 runs from 928 balls.
Across the two series, Pujara, who has played 103 Tests, faced the most deliveries, wearing down the Australian attack featuring Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. He has not played for India since the World Test Championship final in June last year.
Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Yadav could travel with the team
Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Yadav, both of whom were seen practising with the team during the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, are being closely monitored by bowling coach Morne Morkel. It is expected that they could travel with the team, possibly in the capacity of net bowlers, as the selectors look to bolster the pace attack for the Australia series.
Reddy being prepared as a seamer all-rounder
Despite his good performances in the Bangladesh series, Nitish Reddy will not feature in the T20 matches against South Africa as he has been selected for the India A squad on a shadow tour of Australia.
While Shardul Thakur’s experience could be valuable, he has not made a significant impact since his return from injury. However, Thakur did play a crucial role during the last tour of Australia, where a second-string Indian side managed to defeat the hosts at the Gabba and clinch the series for the second consecutive time.
One among Mayank or Harshit could be picked
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep are expected to be automatic selections for the Test squad. Avesh Khan and Yash Dayal are also in contention, while Mohammed Shami, who declared himself pain-free on Monday, might not be fully fit for the initial stages of the series starting in Perth on November 22.
(With PTI inputs)
|Australia vs India Test series 2024-25 full squad, timings
|Matches
|Date and Day
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st Test
|Nov 22, Fri - Nov 26, Tue
|7:50 AM
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|2nd Test
|Dec 06, Fri - Dec 10, Tue
|9:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|3rd Test
|Dec 14, Sat - Dec 18, Wed
|5:50 AM
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|4th Test
|Dec 26, Thu - Dec 31, Tue
|5:00 AM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|5th Test
|Jan 03, Fri - Jan 08, Wed
|5:00 AM
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
