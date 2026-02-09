Monday, February 09, 2026 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BCCI annual contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B; A+ category removed

Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to group B in BCCI Annual Central contracts

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (File Photo:PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual contract for 2025-26 season on Monday for men's and women's cricket teams.  Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to group B in BCCI Annual Central contracts. Notably, Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket and T20 Internationals and only playing One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India.  
Team India (Senior Men)   Annual Contracts 2025-26    
Grade A 1 Shubman Gill
  2 Jasprit Bumrah
  3 Ravindra Jadeja
Grade B 4 Washington Sundar
  5 Rohit Sharma
  6 Virat Kohli
  7 KL Rahul
  8 Mohd Siraj
  9 Hardik Pandya
  10 Rishabh Pant
  11 Kuldeep Yadav
  12 Yashasvi Jaiswal
  13 Suryakumar Yadav
  14 Shreyas Iyer
Grade C 15 Axar Patel
  16 Tilak Varma
  17 Rinku Singh
  18 Shivam Dube
  19 Sanju Samson
  20 Arshdeep Singh
  21 Prasidh Krishna
  22 Akash Deep
  23 Dhruv Jurel
  24 Harshit Rana
  25 Varun Chakaravarthy
  26 Nitish Kumar Reddy
  27 Abhishek Sharma
  28 Sai Sudharsan
  29 Ravi Bishnoi
  30 Ruturaj Gaikwad
 
 

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

