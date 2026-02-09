BCCI annual contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B; A+ category removed

Team India (Senior Men) Annual Contracts 2025-26 Grade A 1 Shubman Gill 2 Jasprit Bumrah 3 Ravindra Jadeja Grade B 4 Washington Sundar 5 Rohit Sharma 6 Virat Kohli 7 KL Rahul 8 Mohd Siraj 9 Hardik Pandya 10 Rishabh Pant 11 Kuldeep Yadav 12 Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Suryakumar Yadav 14 Shreyas Iyer Grade C 15 Axar Patel 16 Tilak Varma 17 Rinku Singh 18 Shivam Dube 19 Sanju Samson 20 Arshdeep Singh 21 Prasidh Krishna 22 Akash Deep 23 Dhruv Jurel 24 Harshit Rana 25 Varun Chakaravarthy 26 Nitish Kumar Reddy 27 Abhishek Sharma 28 Sai Sudharsan 29 Ravi Bishnoi 30 Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual contract for 2025-26 season on Monday for men's and women's cricket teams.Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to group B in BCCI Annual Central contracts. Notably, Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket and T20 Internationals and only playing One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India.