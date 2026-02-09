BCCI annual contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B; A+ category removed
Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to group B in BCCI Annual Central contracts
Anish Kumar New Delhi
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual contract for 2025-26 season on Monday for men's and women's cricket teams. Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to group B in BCCI Annual Central contracts. Notably, Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket and T20 Internationals and only playing One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India.
|Team India (Senior Men) Annual Contracts 2025-26
|Grade A
|1
|Shubman Gill
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Grade B
|4
|Washington Sundar
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|6
|Virat Kohli
|7
|KL Rahul
|8
|Mohd Siraj
|9
|Hardik Pandya
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|11
|Kuldeep Yadav
|12
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|13
|Suryakumar Yadav
|14
|Shreyas Iyer
|Grade C
|15
|Axar Patel
|16
|Tilak Varma
|17
|Rinku Singh
|18
|Shivam Dube
|19
|Sanju Samson
|20
|Arshdeep Singh
|21
|Prasidh Krishna
|22
|Akash Deep
|23
|Dhruv Jurel
|24
|Harshit Rana
|25
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|26
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|27
|Abhishek Sharma
|28
|Sai Sudharsan
|29
|Ravi Bishnoi
|30
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 8:29 PM IST