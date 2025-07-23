Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Captaincy is mentally exhausting, more than physically: Shubman Gill

Captaincy is mentally exhausting, more than physically: Shubman Gill

India captain Shubman Gill has had a trial by fire in his debut series as captain with all three Tests against England lasting five days but more than the physical fatigue, he feels tired mentally.

Shubman Gill

Manchester: India's captain Shubman Gill warms up before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Manchester
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India captain Shubman Gill has had a trial by fire in his debut series as captain with all three Tests against England lasting five days but more than the physical fatigue, he feels tired mentally.

It has been a highly competitive series and the on-field tensions at Lord's have added to the intense rivalry. With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match rubber, Gill said he has enjoyed the leadership experience thoroughly but is hoping for more luck coming his way in the remaining two Tests.

"Honestly physically, I would say it has been less tiring, mentally more tiring, because when you are there, as a player, you are just thinking about, you are waiting for something to happen, the ball to come to you, whereas when you are the captain, you are thinking most of the time, so you are involved more mentally.

 

"I would say mentally it has been more tiring, physically it has actually been less tiring, than when you are actually the player," said Gill on Tuesday.

We need to close the sessions better  India have allowed England to come back into the contest multiple times, most notably in the series opener at Leeds, and that needs to stop, said Gill on the eve of the fourth Test.

Also Read

England vs India 3rd Test: When Gill sledged Crawley for final over theatrics

Delay of 90 seconds sparked it: Gill on clash with Crawley in Lord's Test

Indian skipper Shubman Gill during Lord's Test

Shubman Gill faces real trial as India trail 1-2 in Tests, says Chappell

Shubman Gill with King Charles III

What did King Charles III ask Indian skipper Shubman Gill after 3rd Test?

Shubman Gill

Gill breaks record for most runs by Indian player in a Test series in ENG

KL Rahul

KL Rahul backs Gill after Crawley spat at Lords, says emotions are natural

"Yes, definitely, I think the start of every series, even when we were in Australia, we spoke about how we can start and close the sessions with, and all the batsmen, all the players who are playing in the middle are aware of that, that we want to be able to close the session well, and at times we have done that well.

"However, we have seen there is a trend, even when we are bowling, we have seen at the start of a session, we would get some wickets, or there would be no wickets in the session, at the end of the session, we would get a wicket, and vice versa, even when we are batting, we would start the session very well.

"But when it is important to be able to finish a session, we would lose a wicket, which definitely brings the opponent team back into the game. It is something that we are aware," said Gill.

Gill expects pitch to be quicker than other venues  The weather in Manchester has been damp through the week and rain is likely to hit play on majority of the days.

"Honestly, when I went to see the wicket yesterday, the wicket didn't look that bad, but obviously, now having to look at the weather (rain), I don't think there is much chance for the wicket to dry that much, so I think there would be a little bit more for the bowlers.

"And generally on this venue, it is a little bit quicker than the other venues we have seen, there is a bit more pace and bounce, so we will have to see how the Test match pans out," said Gill.

Meeting with Man U stars  The Indian cricket team mingled with the stars of Manchester United football club at the latter's training facility in Carrington in Greater Manchester, and Gill said they enjoyed the experience.

"Yes, definitely we did all enjoy it, meeting top athletes from different sports is something that we all enjoy, you tend to see how different the sport is, but how similar the mindset is, and a lot of the players actually were big Man United fans, and it was great to be able to meet them, and share some insights on different sports, and yet have the same mindset.

"Some of them who were English, most of the players were not from England, they have heard about cricket, they have played the sport at some point, but they said they were really bad at the sport, so they didn't try it, but some of the English players had seen and played it in school," added Gill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ENG vs IND 4th Test day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: Rahul-Jaiswal put up 50-run stand against ENG pacers

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes says ICC must reassess the system for slow over-rate penalties

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Have to start from ball one: Harmanpreet stresses on reset for home WC

England vs India Playing 11 live updates for Manchester Test today

England vs India Playing 11, 4th Test: 3 changes in India's XI! Sai, Kamboj, Shardul playing today

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Old Trafford Manchester Pitch Report

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Manchester pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs England Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon