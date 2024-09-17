Chennai pitch report: What to expect in India vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

Will India play three pacers in Chennai Test vs Bangladesh?

India is set to face Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series, commencing on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. With India expected to field their strongest possible Playing 11, discussions have been rife about the behaviour of the Chennai pitch.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Chennai pitch will be made of red soil, potentially offering quality bounce and carry to the fast bowlers. Traditionally, the Chennai wicket has been known to assist spinners, but a pitch composed of red soil often provides good bounce, favouring pace bowlers as well. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nature of Chennai wickets for the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test

The MA Chidambaram Stadium boasts nine pitches, three of which are made from red soil imported from Mumbai. The Mumbai variant of red soil is known for providing good bounce to both pacers and spinners.

How does the black soil pitch behave?

The black soil pitch typically offers assistance to spinners, but the bounce may not be as challenging for the batters.

Nature of the Chepauk wicket when India last played in Chennai

India last played a Test match in Chennai against England in 2021, featuring two consecutive Test matches. The wicket for the first game was made of red soil, which began to deteriorate only in the afternoon on Day 4. The pitch for the second match had a base of red soil with a top layer of black soil.

India lost the first Test match against England while emerged victorious in the second as R Ashwin hit a counter-attacking century and took five wickets in the second innings to seal the game for the country.

Why would India prefer to use a red soil pitch over a black soil pitch?





ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh 2024: Three things to know ahead of Test series With five matches scheduled on the bouncy conditions of Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma might opt to prepare for those games on a bouncy wicket. However, this strategy could be a double-edged sword for Team India, as failure on such conditions at home could invite severe criticism.

Why are the pitch conditions important?

The behaviour of the pitch will significantly influence India's selection for the Playing 11 in the first Test. If the team management believes that the Chennai pitch will assist pacers with the old ball, India may choose to field three pacers and two spinners.

India last fielded three pace bowlers on home soil during the 2019 Kolkata Test against Bangladesh. However, that was a Day-Night Test, the only one played under lights in India, where pacers received assistance during the twilight period due to the pink ball.