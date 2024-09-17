IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh start preparations with intense session

Young pacer Nahid Rana was in focus as Bangladesh started their preparations for the two-Test series against India from September 19 with an intense practice session, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Buoyed by their historic 2-0 win in away series over Pakistan, the Tigers are high on confidence but world No 2 India, perched at the top of the table in World Test Championship, will pose the sternest test for Najmul Hossain Shanto's side. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bangladesh's grit and resilience were at their prime in Pakistan but they face a test of character here since no other team has been as formidable as India while playing at home, having won 17 consecutive Test series since 2012.

In 13 Tests so far against India, Bangladesh have lost 11 while two have ended in draws.



Having arrived here on Sunday, Bangladesh hit the ground running and their batters displayed aggressive intent against net bowlers and throwdown specialists.

The likes of Litton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam looked to get their footwork going while also hitting some crisp straight drives.

Mushfiqur Rahim, whose monumental 191 in the opening Test at Rawalpindi scripted Bangladesh's first-ever Test win over Pakistan, also had a hit in the nets.

Spinners will undoubtedly have a huge role to play in the two-Test affair and Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan were also in operation.

However, Shakib Al Hasan, who remains a vital cog in Bangladesh's spin attack, would join the team here on Tuesday following a brief stint in the County Championship with Surrey last week. He claimed nine wickets to help his side to a 111-run win.

While the Bangladesh pacers mainly trained near the main square, the 21-year-old Rana remained the centre of attraction after his exploits in Pakistan saw him claim six wickets in two Tests.



Rana managed to surprised the opposition batters with extra bounce generated from a high arm action.

In order to counter Rana, India have called in Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar for their batters to get accustomed as Chepauk's red soil could offer bounce for the fast bowlers.

Bangladesh players have returned from a short break at home following their series win in Pakistan, which propelled them to the fourth spot in WTC rankings.

The players also attended a training camp in Dhaka before flying to India.