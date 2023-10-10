Cricket World Cup 2023: Jio and Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

The Men's ODI World Cup 2023 has started, and we have already witnessed some thrilling matches in the Cricket World Cup. We have seen New Zealand take revenge on England for their 2019 World Cup final after defeating them by 9 wickets. On Sunday, we saw India defeat Australia after losing three wickets for two runs.

The mega cricket World Cup began on October 5, 2023, and will conclude on November 1, 2023. The men's World Cup 2023 is being live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio and Airtel have great news for all their users offering free Disney+ Hotstar. All the cricket lovers who want to watch all the Cricket World Cup matches can watch on their phones with these Airtel and Jio recharges.

Airtel and Jio Plans

Here's the list of Airtel and Jio plans

Airtel Plans

Rs 499 prepaid plan

This is Airtel's 28-day plan with 3GB per day of data, unlimited Local and STD calls, and most importantly, you will get a three-month free subscription to Disney+ Hoststar.

Rs 839 prepaid plan





This plan will give you 2GB of data per day with unlimited Local and STD calls and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for three months. This plan's validity is for 84 days.

Rs 3359 prepaid plan

This is another prepaid plan of Airtel offering 2.5 GB data per day with unlimited Local and STD calls and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. The plan's validity is for 365 days.

Rs 499 postpaid plan

It is Airtel's 75 GB data for unlimited Local and STD calls for 1 primary user along with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. The plan's validity is for one month.

Rs 599 Postpaid plan

This postpaid plan offers 75GB data + 30GB/add-on with unlimited locals and STD calls for one primary user with 1 family add-on and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one month. The plan's validity expires after a month.

Rs 999 postpaid plan

Airtel also offers a 999 plan which includes 100GB data with 30GB/add-on with unlimited Local and STD calls for one primary user plus a 3-family add-on. Along with it, the plan also offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. The plan's validity expires after one month.

Rs 1199 postpaid plan

This Airtel postpaid plan offers 150GB of data plus a 30GB add-on. This plan gives unlimited local and STD calls for one primary user and three family add-ons and the plan also offers one year Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The validity is for one month.

Rs 1499 postpaid plan

This plan offers 200GB plus 30GB add-on, this plan offers unlimited local and STD calls for one primary and four family add-ons. The plan also includes Disney+ Hotstar's one-year subscription. The plan validity expires after one month.

Jio Plans

Rs 328 prepaid plan

The plan offers 1.5 GB per day which allows you unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes Disney+ Hotstar's subscription for three months. The plan's validity is for 28 days.

Rs 331 prepaid plan

Jio brings this prepaid plan offering total data of 40 GB and Disney+ Hoststar's subscription for three months. The validity of the plan expires after 30 days.

Rs 388 prepaid plan

This is Jio's plan to give 2GB of data every day and 100 SMS per day, the plan also gives Disney+ Hotstar's subscription for three months, and the plan validity expires after 28 days.

Rs 598 prepaid plan

This is a 2GB per day plan by Jio with unlimited calls and 100 SMS every day along with a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plan expires after 28 days.

Rs 758 prepaid plan

This plan gives a 1.5GB per day data plan with unlimited calls and 100 SMS every day, along with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a validity of 84 days.

Rs 808 prepaid plan

This Jio's plan offers 2GB per day with unlimited calls and 100 SMS every day. The plan also includes a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription for three months. The plan's validity expires after 84 days.

Rs 3178 prepaid plan

This is Jio's annual plan offering 2GB data per day, 100 SMS every day and a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan's validity expires on 365 days.