Cricketer Shubman Gill becomes fastest player to score 2000 runs in ODIs

Indian opener Shubman Gill on Sunday became the fastest player to score 2000 runs in ODIs during his side's World Cup match against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Gill reached the milestone in 38 innings, bettering the record of South African Hashim Amla who had needed 40 innings to score 2000 ODI runs.

The 24-year-old Indian, who scored 53 against Bangladesh in his previous outing, was 14 runs short of the milestone coming into the match. He achieved the feat in the seventh over of the Indian run chase when he smashed Trent Boult for a boundary.

Gill, however, got out for 26 off 31 balls in the 14th over with Lockie Ferguson taking his wicket.

Amla had set the record on January 21, 2011 in South Africa's match against India at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

Down with dengue, Gill had missed India's first two World Cup matches against Australia and Afghanistan.

He returned in India's marquee clash against Pakistan and scored 16.