Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Nitish-Jadeja build on steady start with 50-run stand

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Nitish-Jadeja build on steady start with 50-run stand

The duo put up a 62-run stand in the middle before tea as the likes of Archer, Carse among others failed to take another wicket in the post-lunch session.

Ravindra jadeja

Ravindra jadeja

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Day 3 of the 3rd Test between England and India saw the visitors post 316/5 at tea as Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja continued to bat for India.
 
The start of the session saw KL Rahul score his 10th Test hundred for India. His second Test hundred at Lord's as well which took his tally of centuries in England to 4. However, the batter seemed to lose focus as Bashir dismissed him soon as he was caught behind in the slips after an edge.
 
With Jadeja and Nitish Reddy at the crease, the latter could've also lost his wicket early on but was saved by a poor throw from Ollie Pope who missed the run-out chance after miscommunication between Jadeja and Nitish.
 
 
With a few overs left until the new ball being available for the Three Lions, spinner Shoaib Bashir received a nasty blow on the bowling hand as he tried to block Jadeja's quick hit. He had to walk off the field to receive some treatment.
 
With the new ball being opted for after the 80th over, both Indian batters had a difficult spell ahead of them before tea.

The duo put up a 62-run stand in the middle before tea as the likes of Archer, Carse among others failed to take another wicket in the post-lunch session.  Another positive session for India who look persistent to post a good total in this innings. With 5 wickets in hand and a stable performance so far from the lower order, there isn't much stopping India from gettin it either. 
  KL Rahul-Pant give India a steady start on Day 3  
Earlier, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant continued their overnight stand, with all of the intent on narrowing the home side’s first-innings advantage. The pair provided India with a steady start, adopting a composed and patient approach that kept the English bowlers at bay. By the lunch break, India stood at 248/4, trailing England by 139 runs.
 
The morning was a productive one for the visitors. Rishabh Pant, though evidently not at peak physical condition, showed great determination. He often grimaced in pain, particularly while dealing with bouncers, yet stayed focused and aggressive when needed. He brought up his sixth Test half-century in England before a moment of misjudgment led to his run-out at the non-striker’s end just before the interval.
 
KL Rahul remained composed throughout. Comfortable in humid conditions and unbothered by deliveries outside his off stump, he batted with calm authority. His precise shot selection and ability to keep the scoreboard ticking helped him inch closer to another Test century.
 
The duo added over 100 runs together, visibly frustrating England’s attack. Chris Woakes attempted to rattle Pant with a jibe about playing for a draw, only to be met with Pant’s witty retort: “Just like you,” alluding to England’s shift from their attacking ‘Bazball’ mindset.
 
Despite the late dismissal, India ended the session with momentum. With Rahul anchoring the innings, they’ll now aim to seize control and set a testing target for England. 
India 1st Innings at tea
Batting   R B 4s 6s SR    
Yashasvi Jaiswal  c Brook b Archer 13 8 3 0 162.5    
KL Rahul  c Brook b Shoaib Bashir 100 177 13 0 56.49    
Karun Nair  c Root b Stokes 40 62 4 0 64.51    
Shubman Gill (c) c †Smith b Woakes 16 44 2 0 36.36    
Rishabh Pant † run out (Stokes) 74 112 8 2 66.07    
Ravindra Jadeja  not out 40 70 3 0 57.14    
Nitish Kumar Reddy  not out 25 77 3 0 32.46    
Extras (b 1, lb 2, nb 4, w 1) 8  
Total 91 Ov (RR: 3.47) 316/5  
Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1.3 ov), 2-74 (Karun Nair, 20.2 ov), 3-107 (Shubman Gill, 33.1 ov), 4-248 (Rishabh Pant, 65.3 ov), 5-254 (KL Rahul, 67.1 ov) • DRS
Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB
Chris Woakes 23 3 82 1 3.56 0 0
Jofra Archer 21 6 45 1 2.14 0 1
Brydon Carse 18 2 74 0 4.11 0 3
Ben Stokes 13 2 50 1 3.84 1 0
Shoaib Bashir 14.5 2 59 1 3.97 0 0
Joe Root 1.1 0 3 0 2.57 0 0
 

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

