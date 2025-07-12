Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Bumrah didn't celebrate after breaking Kapil Dev's record

Here's why Bumrah didn't celebrate after breaking Kapil Dev's record

Mohammed Siraj, who was bowling in tandem with him, held Bumrah's hand and lifted it for the crowd, prompting a loud cheer

Jasprit Bumrah during post day presser od Lord's Test day 2

Jasprit Bumrah during post day presser od Lord's Test day 2

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah proved why he is rated so highly by the cricketing world by taking yet another five-wicket haul in Tests on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s. This was Bumrah’s 15th overall five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his 13th away from home. Bumrah now holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket away from home for India, surpassing former Indian skipper Kapil Dev’s tally of 12 fifers in away Tests.
 
Bumrah reached the milestone after dismissing Jofra Archer in the 110th over of the England innings. The delivery came in from a good length and beat Archer’s defensive push before crashing into the stumps. It was Bumrah’s fifth wicket of the innings and fourth of the morning session. Despite the achievement, Bumrah did not celebrate, choosing not to raise the ball or acknowledge the crowd. 
 
 
Mohammed Siraj, who was bowling in tandem with him, held Bumrah’s hand and lifted it for the crowd, prompting a loud cheer. Bumrah received a warm reception from the Lord’s crowd, but his reaction remained muted.
 
At the post-match press conference, Bumrah said he didn’t celebrate because he was feeling tired and was not as young as before. He said he is not 21 anymore, indicating that his energy levels after such spells are not the same.

Brilliant first session from Bumrah

Bumrah played a key role in restricting England to 387 after they resumed the day on 251 for 4. His spell in the morning session turned the momentum. He dismissed Ben Stokes for 44 with a delivery that jagged back and hit off stump. Stokes had added only five runs to his overnight score.
 
In the next over, Bumrah bowled Joe Root, hitting the middle stump through the gap between bat and pad. On the very next ball, he dismissed Chris Woakes for a golden duck. Woakes edged a wide delivery to Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps. The dismissal was confirmed by DRS after India reviewed.
 
Bumrah was on a hat-trick and nearly got it, beating Brydon Carse’s outside edge with a sharp delivery.

Second five-for in the series

This was Bumrah’s second five-wicket haul of the series, following his performance in the first Test at Headingley. He had missed the second Test at Edgbaston due to workload management but returned with impact in the third.
 
He now has 15 five-wicket hauls overall in Test cricket and 13 in away matches, the most by any Indian bowler outside India.

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket Kapil Dev

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

