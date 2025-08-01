ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Atkinson back with a bang! Bags fifer at the Oval

England pacer Gus Atkinson has well and truly justified his place in the England playing 11 as the pacer returns with a 4th Test fifer in the 5th Test against India as he and his teammates bundled out the Indian bating order in the first session of Day 2 on 224.
Atkinson's spell of 5/33 was a spectacular one in fashion with the pacer ending his bowling with a staggering economy of 1.50 in the 1st innings. Check ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here After taking out opener Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier in the innings, Atkinson managed to decimate the lower order on the day as well with the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohd Siraj and Prasidh Krishna all being sent back by the pacer who has had a memorable comeback to Test cricket for the Three Lions.
Atkinson, returning to the lineup after missing the previous four Tests, was brought into England’s squad for the fifth Test at The Oval. England had to make four changes to their playing XI in London, with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson all being left out. Best bowling figures by ENG pacers against India in Tests at the Oval Atkinson recorded an incredible spell today which also took him among England's elite bowlers to have performed well at the Oval in London. His spell is now the 2nd best in the list against India.
|Best bowling figures by an ENG pacer against India in Tests at Oval
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Econ
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|GOB Allen
|20
|3
|80
|7
|4
|3
|v India
|The Oval
|15/08/36
|AAP Atkinson
|21.4
|8
|33
|5
|1.52
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|31/07/25
|AV Bedser
|14.5
|4
|41
|5
|2.76
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|14/08/52
|FS Trueman
|16
|4
|48
|5
|3
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|14/08/52
|CJ Jordan
|4.2
|0
|18
|4
|4.15
|3
|v India
|The Oval
|15/08/14
|FS Trueman
|17
|6
|24
|4
|1.41
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|20/08/59
|CR Woakes
|15
|6
|55
|4
|3.66
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|02/09/21
|IT Botham
|28
|7
|65
|4
|2.32
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|30/08/79
|WJ Edrich
|19.2
|4
|68
|4
|3.51
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|17/08/46
|AR Caddick
|43
|11
|114
|4
|2.65
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|05/09/02
|JM Anderson
|40
|5
|182
|4
|4.55
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|09/08/07
|FS Trueman
|14
|4
|30
|3
|2.14
|3
|v India
|The Oval
|20/08/59
|CR Woakes
|14
|7
|30
|3
|2.14
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|15/08/14
|CJ Jordan
|14
|7
|32
|3
|2.28
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|15/08/14
|M Hendrick
|22.3
|7
|38
|3
|1.68
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|30/08/79
|OE Robinson
|17.3
|9
|38
|3
|2.17
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|02/09/21
|JM Anderson
|22.3
|11
|45
|3
|2
|4
|v India
|The Oval
|07/09/18
|JB Statham
|18
|4
|50
|3
|2.77
|3
|v India
|The Oval
|20/08/59
Following a rain-hit Day 1 where just 64 overs were bowled, weather disruptions are expected to continue into Day 2. India closed the opening day at 204/6, led by an unbeaten 52 from Karun Nair and 19 from Washington Sundar. The pair stitched together an unbroken 51-run partnership after India’s top order was dismantled by Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson in the final match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval.