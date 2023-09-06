Former Lanka cricketer Senanayake arrested over match fixing accusations

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake was on Wednesday arrested over match fixing allegations.

He was arrested by the Sports Corruption Investigation Unit when he surrendered this morning. Three weeks ago he was banned from traveling overseas by the court.

Senanayake was accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he had allegedly enticed two players to fix games.

The 38-year-old played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals between 2012 and 2016.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court had ordered the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to impose a travel ban which will be effective for a three-month period.

The Court was told today that the Attorney General's Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner.

Also Read Former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges slapped travel ban Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming Chinese Naval warship docks in Colombo port, to depart on Saturday Eight people injured in shooting by a security guard in Sri Lanka's Colombo Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming Asia Cup:Shanto ruled out with hamstring injury; Litton Das replaces him Asia Cup 2023: Sanath Jayasuriya defends Pallekele as host for tournament Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan crash out after losing a thriller to Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Super Four full schedule, match timing, live streaming