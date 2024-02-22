From Ecclestone to Titas Sadhu: Top five bowlers to watch out in WPL 2024

The 2023 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) saw previously unknown names like Issy Wong, Saik Ishaque and Kim Garth come to the limelight while big names like Shabnim Ismail, Ellyse Perry and Nat Sciver-Brunt could not get among wickets big time. Hayley Mathews leading that chart was a bigger surprise.

Therefore, in 2024 certain new names could become breakout stars as far as bowling is concerned. Here are the top five contenders to win the Purple Cap.

Marizanne Kapp





Also Read: From Mandhana to Athapaththu: Top five batters to watch out in WPL 2024 South Africa Mariuzanne Kapp is the ideal candidate for being the Most Valuable Player. A new ball bowler, Kapp was the reason for Proteas WOmen’s first-ever win against Australia in February 2023. She has been in great touch and picked 10 wickets in her last 10 matches across formats.

In T20Is, Kapp would be a bigger threat given that she could pick wickets with both the new and the old ball because of her disciplined approach and swing bowling skill. The 34-year-old picked nine wickets in the last season.

Sophie Ecclestone

Another big name who was brilliant in the last season and would continue to do it this season is England’s Sophie Ecclestone. Ecclestone, who had taken 16 wickets in nine games to be the joint-highest wicket-taker, has looked amazing in the pre-season, taking 20 wickets in the last 10 matches.

The 24-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler is primed to do well this season as well.

Saika Ishaque

It was the WPL 2023 that brought Saika Ishaque into the limelight. Hailing from a small town near Kolkata, Ishaque had almost given up hope of playing for India. But, with a breakout maiden season in which she picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches for Mumbai Indians, the eventual winners, she made it to the Indian national team.

However, for India, her numbers did not turn out to be as good. To make sure that she keeps her place in the side, Ishaque would be geared to give her all and be among the top five wicket-takers.

Titas Sadhu

Sadhu, an under-19 star, was drafted into the Indian national team for the Asian Games 2023. She impressed one and all with her brilliant spell against Sri Lanka in the final. She continued that momentum in the T20I series against Australia with a four-wicket haul. A great swing component by her side, 19-year-old Sadhu could be the breakaway star for this season.

Ashleigh Gardner

Australian off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner would be yet another contender to become one of the top wicket-takers in WPL 2024. Gardner who bowls in the powerplay and at death has mastered the art of bowling yorkers as a spinner as well. With experience of 151 white-ball matches for the Australian side, the 26-year-old, who has 145 wickets to her credit, will be looking to get better from WPL 2023 where she took 10 wickets in eight matches.