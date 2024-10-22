Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman to escape with a reprimand for criticising PCB

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman to escape with a reprimand for criticising PCB

Fakhar was issued a show-cause notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he tweeted his views where he compared Azam's run drought with India's Virat Kohli

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is likely to escape with a reprimand for criticising the PCB ahead of the squad announcement, where it planned to drop former skipper Babar Azam for two Tests against England.

Azam, along with several senior players, got eventually dropped for two Test days after Fakhar expressed his displeasure on social media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fakhar was issued a show-cause notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he tweeted his views where he compared Azam's run drought with India's Virat Kohli, who went through a lean patch between 2020 and late 2022.
 

 

"It's concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn't bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively," Fakhar wrote on 'X'.

"If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them."

England are touring Pakistan for three Tests, with the hosts levelling the series in the second Test after the side, led by Ben Stokes, won the opener in Multan.

Babar, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed were eventually dropped.
 

More From This Section

Rawapindi pitch England vs Pakistan

PAK vs ENG: Selectors camping in Rawalpindi to oversee pitch preparation

Ranji Trophy: Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi deny Tamil Nadu outright win in Group D

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Ranji Trophy: Nagwaswalla stars in Gujarat's one wicket win over Andhra

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai cruise to nine-wicket win over Maharashtra

Taijul Islam

BAN vs SA 1st Test: Taijul's 5 wickets help Bangladesh stay in contention

Fakhar was sent a show-cause notice and asked why disciplinary action should not be taken against him as he had clearly breached a clause of his central contract by criticising the PCB and its selection policy.

A source in the board said that Fakhar had sent in his reply before the October 21 deadline and explained he had only spoken in favour of a teammate and colleague and he had no intention of challenging the authority of the PCB.

"Fakhar has said that he has utmost respect for the PCB as it is his institution which employs him and runs the sport in Pakistan," the source added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Liam Payne, Liam

Initial report shows Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he died

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Shooting at Washington state home, 5 people killed with teen in custody

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat-to-positive start for India; Asia markets mixed

Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo

Peru's ex-President Toledo gets over 20 yrs in prison for corruption case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Saturday. (PHOTO: PTI)

RG Kar case: Junior doctors end hunger strike after meeting with CM Mamata

Topics : Fakhar Zaman Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket Pakistan Cricket Board PCB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon