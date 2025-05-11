Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / 'He is not going to retire': Brian Lara on Kohli's retirement rumours

'He is not going to retire': Brian Lara on Kohli's retirement rumours

If Kohli were to retire, it would mark the end of a decorated 14-year Test career. He has accumulated 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85

Virat Kohli and Brian Lara (L-R)

Virat Kohli and Brian Lara (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid swirling speculation over Virat Kohli’s potential retirement from Test cricket, legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has voiced strong support for the Indian star, insisting that the format needs a player of Kohli’s stature. Lara, in a post on Instagram, suggested that Kohli is unlikely to walk away from red-ball cricket anytime soon, predicting that the Indian great would average over 60 for the remainder of his career. The statement came just days after reports emerged that Kohli had expressed his desire to step away from the longest format of the game, following Rohit Sharma’s confirmed retirement from Tests. These developments arrive ahead of India’s high-stakes five-Test series against England, beginning 20 June at Headingley as part of the new World Test Championship cycle. 
 
 
Lara believes Kohli will stay on 
Brian Lara took to Instagram to address the growing uncertainty around Kohli’s Test future. Without naming any sources, the former West Indies captain confidently stated that Kohli is "going to be persuaded" and "is NOT going to retire from Test cricket." Lara’s post was widely shared, especially as it came in the wake of media reports hinting at Kohli’s impending decision to step away from the format. 
 
Kohli reportedly in talks with BCCI 

Also Read

Virat Kohli

What are chances of India winning England series if Virat Kohli retires?

Virat Kohli

Kohli signals Test exit ahead of England tour; BCCI urges him to reconsider

Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top contenders for Orange Cap in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 300+ sixes for a single IPL team

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL

Multiple sources have suggested that Kohli has been engaged in discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the past month regarding his future in the Test arena. While nothing has been officially confirmed, reports indicate that the idea of retirement has been under serious consideration.
 
The last senior pillar standing 
If Kohli were to retire, it would mark the end of a decorated 14-year Test career. He has accumulated 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. His leadership record is equally impressive — 40 wins in 68 matches make him India’s most successful Test captain to date.
 
Following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, and the exclusion of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from recent squads, Kohli remains one of the few senior players in the Test set-up alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.
 
A recent dip, but still capable of brilliance 
Kohli’s recent form hasn’t helped silence the speculation. In the recent Border–Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, he managed just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75. Still, his century at Perth — his first since July 2023 — was a reminder of his enduring class.
 

More From This Section

Bob Cowper

Former Aussie legend Bob Cowper dies at 84 due to undisclosed illness

UAE women's team

10 batters of UAE retire out in 2025 Women's T20 WC qualifier game vs Qatar

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Match venue, timing, streaming details

PSL

Pakistan Super League postponed amid ongoing military conflict with India

SA coach Shukri Conrad

The Proteas will never be a franchise team, says SA coach Shukri Conrad

Topics : Virat Kohli Test Cricket Brian Lara

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchMother's Day 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon