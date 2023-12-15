Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hosting rights agreement of 2025 Champions Trophy signed with ICC: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said it signed the hosting rights agreement of the 2025 Champions Trophy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said it signed the hosting rights agreement of the 2025 Champions Trophy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai.
The agreement for the 2025 mega event was signed by Zaka Ashraf who heads the Cricket Management Committee running the PCB affairs at the moment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the hosting rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters," the PCB said in a statement.
Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996 -- the ODI World Cup.
Pakistan was guaranteed to host the 2009 Champions Trophy and also matches of the 2011 World Cup at home but the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in March 2009 in Lahore led to both events being moved from the country due to security concerns.
The biggest challenge surrounding Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy remains whether the Indian government would allow its team to travel to Pakistan for its matches.
The PCB had to agree to a hybrid model of the Asia Cup in August-September and share matches with Sri Lanka after the BCCI said its team would not play in Pakistan due to security concerns.
Pakistan did host the 2008 Asia Cup in entirety and that was the last time India played in Pakistan.
The PCB said in a statement that it has already conveyed to the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy.
"The PCB in its capacity has already intimated the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy," the PCB statement added.
"Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a recent meeting with Chairman PCB Management Committee assured the security agencies' cooperation in the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025."

Another logistical problem facing the PCB would be to get its existing international venues renovated and ready for the matches of the mega event.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

ICC World Cup IND-PAK: India bowling coach avoids question on PCB complaint

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 winner, match results and history

IND W vs ENG W Test: Deepti's all-round show gets India near win on Day 2

Hoping for good progression: Ben Stokes provides update post knee surgery

U-19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India, UAE stun Pakistan to reach final

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

Presently, only Karachi, Lahore and Multan have stadiums capable of hosting Champions Trophy games.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan cricket International Cricket Council ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon