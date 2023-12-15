U-19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India, UAE stun Pakistan to reach final

If someone had said that Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were playing the Under-19 Asia Cup final, it would have been unbelievable before today, but it turned into reality on Friday, December 15. UAE beat Pakistan by 11 runs while Bangladesh pipped India by four wickets to reach the final of the U-19 Asia Cup being played in the UAE.

UAE’s Dream Run

The UAE have been on a dream run in the Asia Cup, reaching the final for the first time in their history. Participating continuously since 2016, it was also the first time the UAE beat a team representing a Test-playing nation when they downed Sri Lanka by two wickets in a closely contested affair.

They continued from there and bowled Pakistan out for 182, despite getting themselves bowled out for 193, and eventually won the match by 11 runs to reach the final. Skipper Ayan Afzal Khan was the hero for the UAE side, scoring a fifty with the bat and then conceding only 31 runs in his 10 overs.

Bangladesh’s Dominant Showing at U-19s Continues

Bangladesh, Under-19 World Cup winners of 2020, have continued to impress at the junior level as they have now made it to their second ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final. Last time around they reached this far in the 2019 Asia Cup and were beaten in the final by India. This time around, they did the opposite as they beat India to reach the final and will now be taking on the UAE, whom they beat at the league stage comprehensively.

Bangladesh have so far been unbeaten in the tournament, winning all their matches at the group stage. In the semi-final, they thrashed India by four wickets.

Winning the toss and bowling first, Maruf Mridha made the Indian batters dance to his tune as he picked four wickets with his left-arm fast bowling. For India, Murugan Abhishek, the bowling all-rounder, top-scored with 62 and took the team to a respectable 188. However, Bangladesh were in no mood to relent as they chased the total down with four wickets and 43 balls to spare. With the bat, Ariful Islam top-scored with 94 for the Tigers.

The final will be played on Sunday, December 17, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.