ICC World Cup IND-PAK: India bowling coach avoids question on PCB complaint

Mohammad Rizwan, Paras Mhambrey

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey avoided answering a reporter's question on the PCB complaint, saying he was not the right person to answer that question.

During the India pre-match press conference, a reporter asked Mhambrey if he feels PCB filed the complaint on Ahmedabad crowd behaviour due to Pakistan losing the match against India. 


Mhambrey said: "Honestly - I am the wrong person to answer that question. Really, I have not even heard what you are saying. That's not something; it's not my domain so really, I can't answer that."



ICC not to take action on PCB complaint

ICC unlikely to take action on PCB complaint on Ahmedabad crowd behaviour as many reported that a group of Indian fans allegedly hurled religious remarks and abuses on Pakitan batter Mohammad Rizwan.

It is understood that ICC has taken cognisance of the complaint and is ascertaining its nature and the process it might follow.

"The ICC takes every complaint very seriously but code is about individuals. I don't know what exactly is PCB looking at but it will be very difficult to take any tangible action," a veteran official, who has worked in both BCCI and ICC told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

PCB's complaint about "inappropriate behaviour" needs to be seen in relative light.

"The ICC may identify individuals if there are charges of racism but if thousands of people are shouting a slogan, what can you do? No player was injured by any 'missile' hurled from the gallery? A partisan crowd is expected. That's pressure of elite sport," he added.

What is ICC protocol on racial and religious abuse during a match?

As a part of standard protocol, the ICC exhibits its stand on racism and zero tolerance policy through billboards during its events.

How other sports deal with racism and religious hurls at a sporting event in a stadium?

A recent example of collective racism in sport is Brazilian football international Vinicius Junior's case when he threatened to walk off the pitch in the second-half of a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia last season after being targetted with racist slurs.

Since it was a case of collective chants of racism, governing body of football in the country had sanctioned partial closure of a stand at Valencia's home ground Mestalla Stadium for five games and a fine of 45,000 euro was imposed on the club.

The sanction was later reduced to three games of partial closure and fine of 27,000 Euros after the club appealed against the decision. Seven people were in fact identified and detained by Spanish Police and banned from entering any stadium in Spain for three years in the country.

(With PTI inputs)
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup India vs Pakistan PCB Pakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

