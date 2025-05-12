What is Virat Kohli's 269? Full list of Kohli's 100s and 200s in Tests

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket ending the speculation about his future in the longest format ahead of the much-awaited India's tour of England.
The 36-year-old Kohli turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.
Why did Virat Kohli use #269 in his Instagram post while announcing retirement?
Kohli was the 269th player to represent India in Test cricket. He used #269 in his instagram post while announcing retirement from Test cricket.
"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.
There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.
As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.
I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.
I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.
#269, signing off."
|Virat Kohli runs in Test cricket
|Format
|M
|Inn
|Runs
|BF
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|NO
|4s
|6s
|50
|100
|200
|Test
|123
|210
|9230
|16608
|254
|46.85
|55.58
|13
|1027
|30
|31
|30
|7
|Full list of Virat Kohli’s Test Centuries
|No.
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|116
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|24-Jan-12
|2
|103
|New Zealand
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|31-Aug-12
|3
|103
|England
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|13-Dec-12
|4
|107
|Australia
|M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|22-Feb-13
|5
|119
|South Africa
|Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|18-Dec-13
|6
|105*
|New Zealand
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|14-Feb-14
|7
|115
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|09-Dec-14
|8
|141
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|09-Dec-14
|9
|169
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|26-Dec-14
|10
|147
|Australia
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|06-Jan-15
|11
|103
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|12-Aug-15
|12
|200
|West Indies
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
|21-Jul-16
|13
|211
|New Zealand
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|08-Oct-16
|14
|167
|England
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|17-Nov-16
|15
|235
|England
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|08-Dec-16
|16
|204
|Bangladesh
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|09-Feb-17
|17
|103*
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|26-Jul-17
|18
|104*
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|16-Nov-17
|19
|213
|Sri Lanka
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|24-Nov-17
|20
|243
|Sri Lanka
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|02-Dec-17
|21
|153
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|13-Jan-18
|22
|149
|England
|Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
|01-Aug-18
|23
|103
|England
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|18-Aug-18
|24
|139
|West Indies
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|04-Oct-18
|25
|123
|Australia
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|14-Dec-18
|26
|254*
|South Africa
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|10-Oct-19
|27
|136
|Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|22-Nov-19
|28
|186
|Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|12-Mar-23
|29
|121
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|21-Jul-23
|30
|100*
|Australia
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|24-Nov-24
|Virat Kohli full list of double hundreds in Test cricket
|RUNS
|BALLS
|4s
|6s
|BATTING POSITION
|INNINGS
|OPPOSITION
|VENUE
|DATE
|200
|283
|24
|0
|4th
|1st
|West Indies
|North Sound
|July 2016
|211
|366
|20
|0
|4th
|1st
|New Zealand
|Indore
|October 2016
|235
|340
|25
|1
|4th
|2nd
|England
|Mumbai (WS)
|December 2016
|204
|246
|24
|0
|4th
|1st
|Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|February 2017
|213
|267
|17
|2
|4th
|2nd
|Sri Lanka
|Nagpur
|November 2017
|243
|287
|25
|0
|4th
|1st
|Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|December 2017
|254*
|336
|33
|2
|4th
|1st
|South Africa
|Pune
|October 2019
Important key facts about Virat Kohli's cricket career?
When did Virat Kohli make his T20 International debut?
Kohli made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe on June 12, 2010 at the Harare Sports Club.
When did Kohli play his last T20 International match?
His last T20I was against South Africa on June 29, 2024 at Kensington Oval.
When did Virat Kohli make his Test debut?
Kohli debuted in Test cricket against the West Indies on June 20, 2011 at Sabina Park.
When was his most recent Test appearance?
His last Test was played against Australia on January 3, 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
What was the date and venue of Kohli’s ODI debut?
He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
When did he last feature in an ODI match?
His last ODI appearance was against New Zealand on March 9, 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
When did Virat Kohli make his IPL debut?
Kohli made his IPL debut on April 18, 2008 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
When did Kohli debut in the Champions League (CL) T20?
His CL T20 debut came against Cape Cobras on October 8, 2009 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
What was his last Champions League (CL) T20 match?
He played his final CL T20 match against Mumbai Indians on October 9, 2011 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.