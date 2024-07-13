Assembly by-polls result: INDIA bloc wins 9 seats, BJP 2; Oppn leads on 1

Voters show their ink-marked finger after casting vote during Maniktala assembly bypoll, in Kolkata, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Congress-led INDIA bloc secured victories on nine assembly seats and were leading on one seat in the by-polls held at various seats, according to the latest updates on the Election Commission's website on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two seats. One independent candidate in Bihar’s Rupauli, Shankar Singh, won by a margin of 8200 votes, the counting trend showed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp State-wise Assembly election by-polls result updates: 1) Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-polls: In Madhya Pradesh's Amarwara assembly constituency, a tightly fought contest has been won by BJP candidate Kamslesh Pratap Shahi, who defeated his Congress rival Dheeran Shah Invati by 3,207 votes.

The by-poll in Amarwara was necessitated after Shah, a three-time former Congress MLA, switched to the BJP in March.

2) Punjab by-polls result

Aam Aadmi Party, which rules Punjab, broke out into celebration after AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat defeated BJP's Sheetal Angural to retain the Jalandhar West assembly seat for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Bhagat defeated Angural by a margin of 37,325 votes. Now, the AAP has 91 MLAs in the 117-member Punjab assembly. The by-poll at the seat was necessitated after Angural resigned as the AAP legislator to join the BJP in March.

3) Himachal by-polls results

Ashish Sharma of the BJP won the Hamirpur assembly by-poll in Himachal Pradesh, defeating Congress candidate Pushpender Verma by 1,571 votes. Among the three constituencies where the by-polls were held, BJP secured victory in Hamirpur, while Congress won in Dehra and Nalagarh.

Notably, Hamirpur is the home district of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the parliamentary constituency of BJP leader Anurag Thakur.

4) West Bengal by-polls result

Krishna Kalyani of the Trinamool Congress won the Raiganj assembly seat, defeating BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh by 50,077 votes. In Ranaghat Dakshin, Mukut Nami Adhikari of TMC secured victory over BJP's Manoj Kumar Biswas with a margin of 74,485 votes. Meanwhile, Madhuparna Thakur of TMC won in Bagda, defeating BJP's Binay Kumar Biswas by 74,251 votes.

The by-polls for Maniktala, Bagda, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Raiganj assembly seats were held on July 10. TMC has won Bagda after eight years.

5) Uttarakhand

The Congress retained the Badrinath assembly seat as its candidate Lakhpat Singh Butola defeated his BJP rival Rajendra Singh Bhandari by 5,224 votes. The seat fell vacant after Bhandari resigned from the Congress to join the saffron party.

The party also won Manglaur seat by a narrow margin of 422 seats.

6) Tamil Nadu

INDIA bloc partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has won the Vikravandi assembly seat by a margin of over 67,000 votes.

7) Bihar

In Bihar’s Rupauli, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) candidate Kaladhar Prasad Mandal was defeated by the Independent candidate Shankar Singh, the EC website showed.