Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs ENG-W playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs ENG-W playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

India Women vs England Women playing 11

India Women vs England Women playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India face a must-win clash against unbeaten England in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match 20 at the Holkar Stadium today, desperate to revive their campaign after consecutive defeats to South Africa and Australia. With their five-bowler strategy proving ineffective, India are expected to rethink their combination and bring in a sixth bowling option, possibly recalling pacer Renuka Singh to add variety and relieve pressure on young Kranti Gaud. The middle order’s form remains a concern, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues struggling for consistency. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, however, showed promise with fluent fifties against Australia and will need to convert starts into big scores.
 
 
England, on the other hand, sit comfortably in the top half of the table but remain vulnerable after suffering batting collapses against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Their disciplined bowling, led by Sophie Ecclestone—who is recovering from illness—has been their saving grace. With Holkar’s pitch expected to assist batters, India’s fortunes may depend on how effectively they balance aggression with control in this high-stakes encounter. 

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs England Women playing 11

India Women playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
 
England Women playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Linsey Smith

Also Read

India vs Australia 1st ODI live scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATE 1st ODI: Match reduced to 49-overs a side due to rain delay

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

RO-KO disappoints: Kohli departs for a duck; Rohit fails as well in Perth

Nitish Reddy

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Nitish Reddy makes his ODI debut in Perth

IND vs AUS

India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket over the years

India vs Australia 1st ODI

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Perth pitch report, key stadium stats

India Women vs England Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 79
  • India Women Won: 36
  • England Women Won: 41
  • No Result/Tied: 2

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs England Women full squad

India Women’s squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry
 
England Women’s squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs England Women live streaming and telecast details

When will the India Women vs England Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
India Women will go toe-to-toe with England Women in Match 20 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 19.
 
What will be the venue for the India Women vs England Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 19? 
The match between India Women and England Women will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The India Women vs England Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

India vs Australia 1st ODI broadcast details

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch first ODI match in Perth today?

IND vs AUS 1st ODI

India vs Australia 1st ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

India vs Australia 1st ODI hourly weather report

India vs Australia 1st ODI weather updates: Perth rain forecast today

Mohd Shami

Mohd Shami responds to ODI snub with fiery Ranji Trophy performance

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB confirms tri-series will start on time despite Afghanistan pulling out

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team England cricket team India vs England ICC Women's World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon