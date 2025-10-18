PCB confirms tri-series will start on time despite Afghanistan pulling out

Despite Afghanistan’s withdrawal from the upcoming triangular T20I tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the event will go ahead as scheduled from November 17 to 29 in Lahore. A senior PCB official stated that discussions are already underway with several cricket boards to find a replacement for Afghanistan, with Sri Lanka remaining the third confirmed participant. The official indicated that while associate nations such as Nepal and the UAE are being considered, the board’s preference is to bring in another Test-playing nation to ensure competitive balance and viewer interest.
PCB reaffirms commitment to schedule
Emphasising the board’s intent to maintain the tournament timeline, the PCB official mentioned that the tri-series remains on course regardless of Afghanistan’s decision. “The schedule stands as planned. Once the replacement team is finalised, we will make an announcement,” the official said, adding that logistical arrangements in Lahore are continuing as per the original plan.
Afghanistan pulls out following tragic incident
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recently announced its withdrawal, citing the deaths of three young cricketers in Pakistan’s air strikes in Paktika province. The ACB stated that the circumstances made participation in the Lahore series “untenable at this time.” This development has cast a shadow over the cricketing relationship between the neighbouring nations, already strained by political and security tensions.
Tense cricketing ties continue
Pakistan and Afghanistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter gained Test status, though Afghanistan’s A teams and players frequently travelled to Pakistan before 2017 for training and domestic competitions. In recent years, encounters between the two sides, such as the Sharjah tri-series earlier this year, have been marked by heightened crowd management protocols, with fans from both nations seated separately to prevent clashes.
PCB’s packed November schedule
Before the tri-series, Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for a three-match bilateral T20I series from November 11 to 15. The PCB sees the back-to-back fixtures as an opportunity to strengthen its international calendar and maintain momentum in the build-up to next year’s global events.