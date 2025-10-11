Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia playing 11, live streaming

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be eager to return to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the tournament, a narrow three-wicket loss to South Africa.

IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 moves forward as India Women (IND W) face Australia Women (AUS W) in Match 13 of the tournament, scheduled for Sunday, October 12, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
 
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be eager to return to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the tournament, a narrow three-wicket loss to South Africa. Despite the setback, the hosts have secured two wins from three matches and currently sit third on the points table. With home support behind them, India will look to bounce back strongly in this crucial clash.
 
 
On the other hand, Australia Women have maintained their unbeaten run so far and lead the points table. The defending champions had a shaky start in their previous match against Pakistan, slumping to 76/7, but Beth Mooney’s brilliant century rescued them and powered Australia to a commanding 107-run victory. These two sides are familiar foes, having recently met in a three-match ODI series prior to the World Cup, where Australia edged the series 2-1.
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Australia Women probable playing 11
 
India Women Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Also Read

Shubman Gill

IND vs AUS: New ODI captain Shubman Gill wants to imbibe Rohit's calmness

India vs Australia ODI series

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, squad, live timing (IST), streaming

Mitchell Marsh

Marsh continues to lead as Australia announces squad for ODIs vs India

Prabhsimran Singh (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Prabhsimran's hundred headlines India A 2-1 series win against Australia A

Virat Kohli

The Chase Master returns: Virat Kohli ready to dominate Down Under again

 
Australia Women Playing 11: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt
 
India women vs Australia Women: Head-to-head in WODIs
 
Total matches played: 59
IND Women won: 11
AUS Women won: 48
No result/tied: 0
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Australia Women full squad
 
India Women’s squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani
 
Australia Women’s squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Phoebe Litchfield
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Australia Women live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the India Women vs Australia Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?
India Women will go toe-to-toe with Australia Women in Match 12 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 12.
 
What will be the venue for the India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 12?
The match between India Women and Australia Women will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
 
What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Ravindra Jadeja

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on his ODI future

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja

'When a captain performs...': Jadeja opens up on playing under captain Gill

AFG vs BAN

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live match time and streaming details

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 2: Hope-Imlach take West Indies to 140/4 at stumps

Topics : Cricket News India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon