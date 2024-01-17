Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs AFG: Drama in Bengaluru as Nabi runs overthrows in Super Over

Mohammad Nabi ran two overthrows after the ball hit his pads and ricocheted to the no man's land. Virat Kohli did not try to field the ball, indicating it was not right for Nabi to run those runs

Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi during the Super Over. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Drama ensued in Bengaluru during the third T20 international between India and Afghanistan as Mohammad Nabi ran two over throws in the Super Over on Wednesday, January 17. 

Mukesh Kumar was superb in the Super Over for the first four balls. However, on the fifth ball, he slightly overpitched Nabi and punched it for a six over the long-on, thanks to the power of his bottom hand. However, the real drama happened on the last ball as Nabi did not manage to get the connection right, but still ran for a single as Sanju Samson from behind the stumps threw the ball to the bowler to try and get Nabi run out. 
However, the ball hit Nabi and Nabi, since he was not running in the line of the ball, carried on to run for the overthrow even though Virat Kohli did not try and throw the ball to get him run out. Rohit was furious with Nabi for running the two overthrows. However, the 39-year-old Afghan was heard mouthing, “Maine to nhi maara na,” in chaste hindi, which translates to I didn’t hit the ball purposefully. Simon Doull on commentary said that he shouldn’t have run.

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Mohammad Nabi India vs Afghanistan

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

