IND vs AFG: Rohit-Rinku record highest fifth-wicket partnership in T20Is

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh recorded the highest-ever fifth wicket partnership in the history of T20 internationals as they added unbeaten 190 runs against Afghanistan in the third and final T20 international of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

They broke the previous record held by Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal by a handsome margin of 45 runs. The Nepalese pair had added 145 against Hong Kong in Mulpani in October 2023.