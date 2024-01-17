Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs AFG: Rohit-Rinku record highest fifth-wicket partnership in T20Is

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh added unbeaten 190 runs for the fifth wicket and broke the record of Nepal's Kusla Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee for the highest fifth-wicket partnership in T20Is

Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh record highest fifth wicket partnership in T20Is. Photo: X

Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh record highest fifth wicket partnership in T20Is. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh recorded the highest-ever fifth wicket partnership in the history of T20 internationals as they added unbeaten 190 runs against Afghanistan in the third and final T20 international of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17. 

They broke the previous record held by Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal by a handsome margin of 45 runs. The Nepalese pair had added 145 against Hong Kong in Mulpani in October 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Playing 11: Jaiswal not playing in Mohali

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Playing 11: Kohli and Jaiswal back for IND

IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma first player hit five centuries in T20Is

IND vs AFG T20: Virat Kohli leads India in absence of Rohit Sharma

LIVE SCORE India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20: Afghans off to a flyer in chase

India Open 2024: How Ashwini, Crasto won hearts with subtle racket exchange

England hoping for Jofra Archer's availability for ICC T20 World Cup

Topics : Rohit Sharma Rinku Singh India vs Afghanistan India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon