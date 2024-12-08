Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Devajit Saikia takes over as acting secretary of BCCI to replace Jay Shah

Devajit Saikia takes over as acting secretary of BCCI to replace Jay Shah

Saikia, who hails from Assam, is a former first-class cricketer. He is currently the BCCI joint secretary

BCCI

BCCI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the BCCI's acting secretary by Board President Roger Binny, replacing Jay Shah who recently took over as the new ICC President.

Saikia, who hails from Assam, is a former first-class cricketer. He is currently the BCCI joint secretary.

Binny used his constitutional powers to appoint Saikia as acting secretary in a stop-gap arrangement till a permanent secretary is appointed under BCCI rules and regulations.

In a letter addressed to Saikia, which is in possession of PTI, Binny cited clause 7(1) (d) of the BCCI constitution to hand secretarial powers to the Assam official, who is also the Advocate General of the state.

 

"The president shall in the event of vacancy or indisposition shall delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases.

"Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb," Binny wrote to Saikia.

It is understood that Saikia will continue in this role till September next year before the vacancy is permanently filled up.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Byju's

Byju's insolvency: Riju Raveendran moves NCLT seeking inclusion in case

ICC Champions Trophy

PCB likely to agree to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid format

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Champions Trophy: PCB opposes hybrid model, talks postponed to Saturday

ICC Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule HIGHLIGHTS: ICC board meeting adjourned till Saturday

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Pandya, ICC Champions Trophy, India, Pakistan, Edgbaston, Birmingham, England

ICC to convince PCB for hybrid model Champions Trophy with extra incentives

Topics : BCCI Jay Shah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon