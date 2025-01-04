Business Standard

IND vs AUS: How will the pitch behave on Day 3? Sydney weather on Jan 5

IND vs AUS: How will the pitch behave on Day 3? Sydney weather on Jan 5

After watching the ball seam outwards and inwards on the day, the analysts expect the pitch to remain the same on day 3 as well and give the bowlers a helping hand yet again.

Day 3 of the 5th Test between India and Australia is expected to be another exciting contest with the Aussies eager to bowl out the visitors as soon as possible in the 1st session. With the lead at 145 runs and 4 wickets in hand, India would be hoping that the conditions improve on January 5 and give something to the batters as well.  ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant hits second fastest fifty in Test cricket for IND
 
How will the Sydney pitch behave on Day 3?
 
After watching the ball seam outwards and inwards on the day, the analysts expect the pitch to remain the same on day 3 as well and give the bowlers a helping hand yet again. 
 
 
Boland has been the luckiest in terms of the ball seaming as he wants to and will be looking for his fifer tomorrow morning as well. However, with Australia batting last, it will be a cause of concern for the hosts as well who will be chasing down a total above 160 or 170 runs probably. The bounce has also been surprising for the batter in the middle.
 
India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 weather forecast 
The weather forecast for Day 3 of the 5th Test (January 5) between India and Australia is expected to be sunny again and free of any interruptions with less than 5% chances of rain to play spoilsport tomorrow in Sydney. The pitch will be the main concern for the players which could change a tad bit because of the heat later in the day.  With both sides scoring less than 200 runs in the first innings, the game is running at a fast pace and could be seen possibly wrapped up within the first four days as well.

