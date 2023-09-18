IND vs AUS: Rohit, Kohli rested for first 2 ODIs; Ashwin, Sundar called up

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

CWC 2023: Can Washington Sundar enter India squad? Rohit keeps door open

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

Practised a lot to generate outswingers from wide of the crease: Siraj

Well played Team India: PM Modi lauds Cricket team for Asia Cup victory

CWC 2023: Can Washington Sundar enter India squad? Rohit keeps door open

Siraj donates player-of-the-match prize money to Sri Lankan groundstaff