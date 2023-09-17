Well played Team India: PM Modi lauds Cricket team for Asia Cup victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Team for winning the Asia Cup for a record eighth win with an emphatic 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

He lauded the players for showcasing remarkable skill throughout the tournament.

"Well played Team India! Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup. Our players have shown remarkable skill through the tournament," PM Modi said on X. (formerly Twitter).

Indian team created history on Sunday, by lifting the Asia Cup with a dominating 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

The star of the game was Hyderabad's speedster Mohammad Siraj, who created a havoc in Colombo with a six-wicket scalp.

Meanwhile, wishes poured in from across the political spectrum after India's historic triumph on Sunday.

"In Hyderabadi lingo, "Pasha pura #SriLanka ku khol diye" @mdsirajofficial #Siraj," All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Indian team for becoming the 'Asian Champions'.

"What an incredible performance by the Men in Blue! We are the Asian Champions once more. Congratulations Bharat on securing the Asia Cup for the 8th time with a stunning 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Md. Siraj's spectacular bowling was the highlight," Sarma said on X.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also wished the Indian team for a historic win.

"India's unprecedented victory! India has won the "Asia Cup" for the eighth time by defeating Sri Lanka in the deciding match of the Asia Cup. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the players of the Indian cricket team and all the countrymen for this historic victory!" Dhami posted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the team for their "unforgettable performance".

"Well done Champions of Asia cup Team India delivered an unforgettable performance, securing the title with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Hats off to the sensational Mohammed Siraj for his outstanding contribution," Kejriwal wrote on X.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also lauded the team for their emphatic 10-wicket victory, and wished them the best for the upcoming World Cup.

"India won their 8th #AsiaCup2023 today by beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets…Mohammed Siraz's brilliant bowling made the match one sided…Congratulations to all the team…Also all the best for the upcoming world cup…you Proud of the whole country...Chakde India," Mann posted.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot lauded Team India and Mohammad Siraj for their brilliant performance and said that the whole country is proud of them.

"Well done! Mohammad SirajMade the king of Asia. Hearty congratulations to Team India for becoming the leader of Asia. Today the whole country is proud of the best historical performance by Mohammad Siraj by taking 4 wickets in a single over. This victory has been recorded in golden letters in the history of cricket. Gunja Premadasa Cricket Maidan, Asia cup vijayi Hindustan," Gehlot posted on X.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel congratulated India with an apparent reference to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

"If everyone does their part and fights together, then who can defeat Bharat (INDIA)? Many congratulations to all the countrymen for the Asia Cup victory. Salute to all you players. You all have given us all an unforgettable moment of pride. Be victorious!" Baghel said on X.

In the much-awaited clash on Sunday, it just took a little more than two hours for India to win their 8th Asia Cup title in style.

Leading the India fast bowling effort, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

Leading India's pace-attack, Siraj bowled a dream spell against Sri Lanka. The hosts were bowled out for 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, predominantly due to his performance. He claimed six wickets in a matter of seven overs.

India chased down the target in 37 balls and won by 10 wickets. This is the largest victory for India, by the number of balls remaining in the innings and also the biggest defeat for Sri Lanka.

With this, India became the Asia Cup champions for the eighth time and kept the tag of being the most successful team in the tournament.