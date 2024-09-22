IND vs BAN: Highest wicket-takers in Tests for Team India at home

Test cricket is one of the most challenging formats of the sport, demanding exceptional skill both with bat and ball. With no limits on the number of deliveries, the game becomes especially tough for bowlers who need great stamina and patience to dismiss batters.
Team India has seen many such talents make their mark and etch their names into the history books of cricket.
Bowling in India presents its own unique challenges, with conditions varying across the country. From Anil Kumble to Jasprit Bumrah, Indian bowlers have consistently outperformed many opposition bowlers at home over the years.
Here are some of the best bowlers produced by Indian cricket who have taken the most wickets in Test cricket on home soil -
|Highest wicket-takers in Tests for India on home soil
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Economy
|SR
|5w
|10w
|R Ashwin
|2011-2024
|60
|117
|2776
|600
|7680
|363
|7/59
|13/140
|21.15
|2.76
|45.8
|28
|6
|A Kumble
|1993-2008
|63
|115
|3465.2
|895
|8710
|350
|10/74
|14/149
|24.88
|2.51
|59.4
|25
|7
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2013
|55
|103
|2831.3
|565
|7624
|265
|8/84
|15/217
|28.76
|2.69
|64.1
|18
|4
|N Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|65
|119
|2035.1
|467
|5803
|219
|9/83
|11/146
|26.49
|2.85
|55.7
|11
|2
|RA Jadeja
|2012-2024
|44
|87
|1888.1
|505
|4445
|213
|7/42
|10/110
|20.86
|2.35
|53.1
|11
|2
|BS Chandrasekhar
|1964-1979
|32
|55
|1530.5
|408
|3933
|142
|8/79
|11/235
|27.69
|2.56
|64.6
|8
|1
|BS Bedi
|1966-1979
|30
|54
|1731.5
|649
|3287
|137
|7/98
|9/70
|23.99
|1.89
|75.8
|8
|0
|J Srinath
|1994-2002
|32
|57
|1005
|248
|2874
|108
|8/86
|13/132
|26.61
|2.85
|55.8
|5
|1
|Z Khan
|2000-2012
|38
|70
|1218.1
|258
|3731
|104
|5/72
|8/137
|35.87
|3.06
|70.2
|3
|0
|I Sharma
|2007-2021
|42
|77
|1137.4
|256
|3291
|104
|5/22
|9/78
|31.64
|2.89
|65.6
|2
|0
|MH Mankad
|1948-1959
|23
|38
|1294.3
|416
|2733
|103
|8/52
|13/131
|26.53
|2.11
|75.4
|4
|2
|PP Ojha
|2009-2013
|20
|40
|1070.1
|262
|2779
|101
|6/47
|10/89
|27.51
|2.59
|63.5
|7
|1
|UT Yadav
|2011-2023
|32
|64
|808.5
|139
|2614
|101
|6/88
|10/133
|25.88
|3.23
|48
|2
|1
|EAS Prasanna
|1962-1977
|22
|41
|1115.3
|345
|2560
|95
|6/74
|10/174
|26.94
|2.29
|70.4
|5
|1
|S Venkataraghavan
|1965-1983
|32
|55
|1379.1
|463
|2881
|94
|8/72
|12/152
|30.64
|2.08
|88
|2
|1
|SP Gupte
|1951-1961
|21
|36
|1074.4
|352
|2549
|84
|9/102
|10/223
|30.34
|2.37
|76.7
|6
|1
|DR Doshi
|1979-1983
|21
|37
|941.4
|292
|1955
|77
|6/103
|8/103
|25.38
|2.07
|73.3
|4
|0
|KD Ghavri
|1974-1980
|27
|50
|783.2
|165
|2432
|77
|5/33
|7/120
|31.58
|3.1
|61
|3
|0
|NS Yadav
|1979-1987
|28
|49
|979.3
|216
|2626
|77
|5/76
|7/81
|34.1
|2.68
|76.3
|2
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|2013-2023
|21
|42
|539.5
|114
|1680
|76
|5/35
|9/118
|22.1
|3.11
|42.6
|2
|0
Indian spinners on top
Among these spinners, Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin are also ranked among the top 10 Test wicket-takers globally, highlighting the significance of spin bowling on Indian tracks.
With 20 wickets up for grabs, a game can shift dramatically in a matter of overs, even in the longest format of cricket, thanks to the bowlers.
Both India and Bangladesh have talented bowlers in their squads who will aim to capitalize on the conditions when they take to the field. One thing is certain, the bowlers will be pivotal in the crucial moments of the game.