IND vs SA 1st Test: Gill stretchered into ambulance after neck injury

IND vs SA 1st Test: Gill stretchered into ambulance after neck injury

Hours after leaving the field, Gill was seen being stretchered into an ambulance, wearing a cervical collar to lock his neck in place.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens witnessed a worrying sight on Saturday as India captain Shubman Gill was stretchered into an ambulance with his neck immobilised, raising serious doubts over his participation in the remainder of the first Test against South Africa. The development came hours after Gill retired hurt on day two with what initially appeared to be a minor neck spasm.
 
How the injury happened
 
Gill faced just three balls before attempting a slog sweep off Simon Harmer, which he dispatched for four. However, as he completed the shot, he appeared in immediate discomfort, clutching the back of his neck. The physio rushed out, and within minutes, the opener walked off, retired hurt on four.
 
 
The BCCI confirmed the early assessment: “Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress.”
 

Gill stretchered into ambulance
 
Hours after leaving the field, Gill was seen being stretchered into an ambulance, wearing a cervical collar to lock his neck in place. He was taken to Woodlands Hospital and admitted under observation — a development that has set alarm bells ringing in the Indian camp.
 
The immobilisation indicates that the injury may be more serious than initially assessed, with concerns around whiplash or muscular trauma.
 
Will Shubman Gill play the rest of the Test?
 
India’s skipper now appears highly doubtful for the remainder of the Test. Medical teams will monitor him through Saturday night, and the BCCI is expected to make a final call based on his condition on Sunday morning.
 
With India already battling a tricky surface and losing wickets in clusters, the absence of their captain and first-choice opener would be a significant blow.
 
India bowling coach Morne Morkel on Gill's injury: ‘Just a Bad Night’s Sleep’
 
India bowling coach Morne Morkel downplayed workload concerns and attributed the injury to something as simple as poor sleep.
 
“Yeah, I think we first need to determine how he got the neck stiffness, maybe just a bad night's sleep. I don't think we can put it down to the load,” Morkel said.
 
He added that Gill, despite his relentless playing schedule, remains “among the fittest athletes going around,” calling the timing “unfortunate.” 

Topics : Shubman Gill Cricket News India vs South Africa India cricket team

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

