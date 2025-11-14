Friday, November 14, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND A vs UAE live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars' tie today?

IND A vs UAE live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars' tie today?

Coached by Sunil Joshi, India A boast a talented squad led by Jitesh Sharma, who recently played in the T20I series against Australia.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India A (IND A) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match No. 2 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, scheduled for Friday, November 14, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
 
Coached by Sunil Joshi, India A boast a talented squad led by Jitesh Sharma, who recently played in the T20I series against Australia. Fans will be eager to see the explosive batting duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya, who are expected to open the innings.
 
On the other side, the UAE will be captained by Alishan Sharafu, with Lalchand Rajput serving as head coach. This tournament offers a valuable platform for UAE’s young cricketers to display their skills and make a mark on the Asian stage.
 
 
India A vs UAE: Probable Playing 11
 
India A Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera/Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Suyash Sharma, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

UAE Playing 11: Alishan Sharafu (C), Aayan Khan, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Shah (WK), Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rohid Khan, Yayin Khan, Zahid Ali, Mayank Kumar, Harshit Kaushik.
 
India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising stars: Full squad
 
India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge 
 
UAE Squad: Alishan Sharafu(c), Ethan DSouza, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider(w), Yayin Rai, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Harshit Kaushik
 
India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising stars: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and UAE begin?
The first India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Friday, November 14.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and UAE?
The India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and UAE take place?
The toss for the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 4:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and UAE begin?
The India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and UAE?
The live telecast of the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and UAE?
The live streaming of the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:49 PM IST


