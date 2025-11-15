India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 2: Proteas eye quick wickets on tricky Kolkata wicket
India will resume from 37-1, with Washington Sundar (6 off 38 balls) and KL Rahul (13 off 59 balls) at the crease.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
On Day 2 of India vs South Africa 1st Test, the visitors will be eyeing quick wickets in the first hour of play at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Meanwhile, India would aim not to lose any wickets and provide an early advantage to South Africa on Saturday. India will resume from 37-1, with Washington Sundar (6 off 38 balls) and KL Rahul (13 off 59 balls) at the crease.
However, the key question heading into the second day is whether the pitch will ease out for batting or continue to keep bowlers interested. If the variable bounce persists, every session will remain a battle. India will look to consolidate their position with a strong first innings, while South Africa will aim for early strikes to pull itself back into the game.
Former internationals Dinesh Karthik and Shaun Pollock said the opening day at Eden Gardens firmly belonged to the fast bowlers, with the surface showing enough signs of uneven bounce to trouble batters through the rest of the Test.
“Day 1 was a bowler’s day,” they observed, noting that pacers accounted for eight of the eleven wickets that fell. “From the very first over, you could see the variable bounce. The cracks are already visible and will play a big part as the match progresses.”
Both analysts underlined how the pitch assisted Jasprit Bumrah during his match-defining spell. “There were at least three dismissals where the wicket played its part,” they said. “Markram got one that kicked up awkwardly, de Zorzi received a ball from around the wicket that stayed low, and Simon Harmer was beaten by another that hit the crack and straightened.”
The pair believe the uneven bounce is likely to continue and “produce wickets” across the next three days.
Karthik and Pollock also pointed out early signs of turn late on the first evening. “Maharaj got one to spin against Rahul, and Harmer beat Washington Sundar’s bat,” they said, adding that spinners will have a greater role as the pitch wears. “It hasn’t deteriorated dramatically yet, but it will crumble as the game goes on. The second innings will be dangerous for batters walking in to face the turning ball.”
Offering a word of advice to South Africa’s quicks, they summed it up simply: “Keep it on the stumps — that’s what Bumrah did.”
With India already ahead after one day and Bumrah delivering a spell for the ages, the match promises further intrigue as conditions evolve. Day Two could determine whether India extend their dominance or South Africa claw their way back into the contest.
India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11
India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.
10:07 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India 56-1 after 28 overs
Rahul accelerates with sweep and aerial cut as India move to 56/1
KL Rahul lifted the tempo in Keshav Maharaj’s 28th over, collecting six runs to push India to 56 for 1 as the partnership with Washington Sundar continued to firm up at Eden Gardens.
Rahul began the over with a streaky but effective boundary, going back to cut a short, gripping delivery that took off slowly. The shot flew in the air but evaded backward point to his left. Two balls later, he unveiled the sweep for the first time in the innings, rolling a full delivery drifting down leg towards fine leg for a couple.
Maharaj responded with additional drift and sharper revs, but Rahul remained solid on the back foot, keeping the turning ball down despite extra bounce. He jogged down the track once but miscued a push back to the bowler.
Rahul has now moved to 26 off 86 balls, while Washington Sundar remains steady on 12 off 59. India continue to consolidate at 56 for 1, with the spinners now getting noticeable purchase from the surface.
10:05 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India 50-1 after 27 overs
Over Summary: 2 0 0 0 0 0 ; India 50-1 after 27 overs; KL Rahul 20(80); Washington Sundar 12(59); Marco Jansen 10-3-18-1
Marco Jansen continues and concedes only a double in the over.
9:57 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India 48-1 after 26 overs
Over Summary: 2 0 0 0 0 0 ; India 48-1 after 26 overs; KL Rahul 20(80); Washington Sundar 10(53); Keshav Maharaj 8-1-14-0
Maharaj continues and Rahul dances down the track and hits the first ball of the over towards mid wicket for a couple of runs. Rahul defends the remaining five deliveries from the crease.
9:54 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India 46-1 after 25 overs
Jansen delivers a maiden as India remain 46/1; Rahul reaches 4000 Test runs
Marco Jansen tightened the screws with a disciplined maiden over, testing Washington Sundar with consistent bounce and probing lines as India stayed on 46 for 1 after 25 overs.
The left-arm quick operated in the 137kph range throughout the over, mixing good-length balls with the occasional fuller delivery. Washington, on 10 off 53 balls, chose caution as he repeatedly shouldered arms to deliveries outside off and defended the ones that angled in. Jansen’s extra bounce off a good length on the final ball summed up the spell — threatening, but well negotiated.
During the over, KL Rahul crossed 4000 Test runs, reaching the milestone 3,977 days after his debut. Among the 18 Indian batters to achieve the mark, only Mohinder Amarnath took longer.
Rahul remains unbeaten on 18 off 74 balls, with the partnership holding firm despite South Africa’s disciplined bowling.
9:53 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India 46-1 after 24 overs
Steady rotation as India move to 46/1; Rahul and Washington keep scoreboard ticking
India inched forward with controlled batting against Keshav Maharaj, adding three runs in the 24th over to reach 46 for 1. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar continued to rotate the strike without taking risks, keeping South Africa’s spinners at bay on a surface beginning to show signs of wear.
Maharaj, operating with good control, offered a mix of flight and drift through the over. Washington picked up singles off the first and fifth deliveries, working the ball into the leg side with the turn. Rahul, on the other hand, managed a single off a slightly short ball that he slapped to sweeper cover, moving to 18 off 74 balls.
The left-arm spinner otherwise kept things tight, drawing a few tentative prods and forward-defensive pushes. Washington moved to 10 off 47 balls as India continued to build steadily after the early wicket.
With the partnership settling in, South Africa will be eager for a breakthrough before the pitch deteriorates further.
9:47 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India 43-1 after 22 overs
Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0 ; India 43-1 after 22 overs; KL Rahul 17(71); Washington Sundar 8(44); Marco Jansen 8-2-16-1
Jansen continues and concedes a single to Sundar off the first delivery. Rahul defends or leaves the remaining five deliveries.
9:42 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India 42-1 after 21 overs
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0 ; India 42-1 after 21 overs; KL Rahul 17(66); Washington Sundar 7(43); Keshav Maharaj 6-1-9-0
Keshav Maharaj bowls the second over of the day and concedes only a run to Sundar.
9:39 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India 41-1 after 21 Overs
KL Rahul collected a much-needed boundary but South Africa’s Marco Jansen kept things tight in a probing over, as India moved to 41 for 1 in the 21st over at Eden Gardens.
Rahul, who has been watchful through the morning, steered a thick outside edge between slip and gully for four off Jansen’s 20.3 delivery — the only scoring shot of the over. The pacer otherwise maintained his discipline, mixing back-of-a-length balls with the occasional fuller one, consistently hitting the mid-130s.
Rahul moved to 17 off 65 balls, continuing to play with soft hands and refusing to chase wide deliveries. Washington Sundar is on 6 off 38 at the other end, with India focusing on consolidation after an early wicket.
Jansen’s figures stand at 7-2-15-1 as South Africa search for another breakthrough. India remain steady at 41 for 1.
9:33 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: Day 2 action begins
Marco Jansen bowls the first over of the day...
9:30 AM
1st Test Day 2 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: PITCH REPORT
Pitch report update:
Dinesh Karthik and Shaun Pollock say Day 1 was firmly in favour of the fast bowlers — eight of the eleven wickets fell to pace. Variable bounce was visible right from the first over, and both analysts point to the widening cracks as the main reason. They expect those cracks to play an even bigger role as the match goes on.
They highlight three Bumrah dismissals where the pitch directly influenced the outcome: one delivery to Markram that jumped, another to de Zorzi that stayed low from around the wicket, and a later ball that uprooted Simon Harmer. Expect more of that uneven bounce today.
There was also a hint of turn late yesterday. Maharaj got one to spin past Rahul, and Harmer beat Washington Sundar’s outside edge. The surface hasn’t worn much yet, but both experts believe it will crumble steadily and make the second innings tricky for batters against spin.
Their advice for South Africa’s seamers: target the stumps — “that’s what Bumrah did.”
9:28 AM
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live score updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 proceedings. The tricky Kolkata wicket is expected to provide an enthralling contest between bat and ball today.
