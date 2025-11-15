IND vs SA: Here's why Shubman Gill retired hurt after facing just 3 balls

India were dealt a worrying moment at Eden Gardens as Shubman Gill appeared to injure his neck shortly after arriving at the crease on Day 2 of India vs South Africa first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The physio attended to him immediately, and the batter walked off looking visibly uncomfortable, stiff, and unable to move his neck.
Gill had just struck a confident boundary off Simon Harmer — an authoritative sweep over backward square — but the pain surfaced instantly as he rose from the stroke. He grabbed his neck in discomfort and required attention before deciding to retire hurt.
Just moments earlier, Gill had shown positive intent, defending a dipping off-break on the front foot and steering a flatter delivery into the off-side. His abrupt exit leaves India assessing the severity of the issue as they navigate the session.
Gill walks back slowly, clearly struggling, making his way straight to the dressing room for medical attention — a disappointing sight for a crowd that had erupted in anticipation just a few minutes earlier.
More updates to follow as the extent of Gill’s injury becomes clearer.