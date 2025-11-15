Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA: Here's why Shubman Gill retired hurt after facing just 3 balls

IND vs SA: Here's why Shubman Gill retired hurt after facing just 3 balls

Concern for India as Shubman Gill walks off with apparent neck injury after brief but attacking start

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, India ODI and Test captain. Photo: @BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India were dealt a worrying moment at Eden Gardens as Shubman Gill appeared to injure his neck shortly after arriving at the crease on Day 2 of India vs South Africa first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The physio attended to him immediately, and the batter walked off looking visibly uncomfortable, stiff, and unable to move his neck.
 
Gill had just struck a confident boundary off Simon Harmer — an authoritative sweep over backward square — but the pain surfaced instantly as he rose from the stroke. He grabbed his neck in discomfort and required attention before deciding to retire hurt.
 
 
Just moments earlier, Gill had shown positive intent, defending a dipping off-break on the front foot and steering a flatter delivery into the off-side. His abrupt exit leaves India assessing the severity of the issue as they navigate the session. 
Gill walks back slowly, clearly struggling, making his way straight to the dressing room for medical attention — a disappointing sight for a crowd that had erupted in anticipation just a few minutes earlier.
 
More updates to follow as the extent of Gill’s injury becomes clearer.

More From This Section

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

11 Fours & 15 Sixes: Suryavanshi equals Pant's record with 32-ball hundred

IND A vs UAE Asia Cup rising stars

IND A vs UAE live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars' tie today?

Asia Cup rising stars PAK A vs Oman

Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 playing 11, live streaming

Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA: Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing in the Kolkata Test match?

IND vs SA 1st Test

India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

Topics : Shubman Gill Cricket News India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon