IND vs SA: Bumrah first Indian pacer since 2019 to take Day 1 Test fifer

Bumrah's figures of 5/27 make him the first fast bowler since Ishant Sharma in 2019 to claim a five-wicket haul on the opening day of a Test in India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

When the going got tough, Jasprit Bumrah got going. On a pitch that promised bounce and uncertainty, the Indian pacer ran through South Africa’s batting lineup with ruthless precision, claiming a brilliant five-wicket haul to set the tone on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Eden Gardens.
 
South Africa began positively at Eden Gardens, racing to 57 for 0 after winning a crucial toss on a pitch with variable bounce. Opener Rickelton was aggressive from the start, while Aiden Markram took 23 balls to open his account but followed it with boundary-laden shots. The early momentum suggested a healthy total for the visitors. 
 
 
Historic Achievement
 
Bumrah’s figures of 5/27 make him the first fast bowler since Ishant Sharma in 2019 to claim a five-wicket haul on the opening day of a Test in India. The last to do so in a red-ball Test was Dale Steyn in 2008. 
Pacers who picked fifer on Day 1 of Tests
Bowler Match Wickets on Day 1 Venue
Jasprit Bumrah IND vs SA, 2025 5/27 Eden Gardens
Ishant Sharma IND vs BAN, 2019 D/N 5-wicket haul Eden Gardens
Dale Steyn IND vs SA, 2008 5-wicket haul Ahmedabad

Bumrah Strikes with Precision
 
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a disciplined first spell, maintaining tight lines and lengths, and was finally rewarded in his 6th over, removing both openers quickly. South Africa lost Bavuma in his comeback Test soon after. At 71 for 3, the visitors seemed to have steadied with Mulder, de Zorzi, and Verreynne contributing, but Bumrah’s relentless pace and accuracy ensured wickets kept tumbling.
 
Middle and Lower Order Woes
 
Tristan Stubbs tried to anchor the lower order, but Bumrah returned after tea to skittle out the last two wickets. South Africa were eventually bowled out for 159, with Markram’s 31 remaining the highest score—a total unlikely to win matches.
 
Support from the Indian Attack
 
While Bumrah led the charge, Kuldeep Yadav bowled with excellence, breaking partnerships with sharp spin, and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with two wickets in one over. The pitch offered variable bounce, making batting tricky, but it was clear that India’s bowlers dominated the session.
 
Looking Ahead
 
With South Africa dismissed for 159, India’s batters have a strong platform. The key question now is whether they can capitalize on Bumrah’s heroic effort and build a commanding first-innings lead.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

