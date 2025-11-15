Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / SL A vs AFG A live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars tie today?

SL A vs AFG A live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars tie today?

The Sri Lankan squad will be led by 22-year-old Dunith Wellalage, and he will have key players such as Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Ramesh Mendis alongside him.

SL vs AFG Rising stars Asia Cup

SL vs AFG Rising stars Asia Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka A will face Afghanistan A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, November 15, marking the first match for both teams in this year's tournament.
 
The Sri Lankan squad will be led by 22-year-old Dunith Wellalage, and he will have key players such as Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Ramesh Mendis alongside him. Sri Lanka A finished as runners-up in last year’s competition.
 
Afghanistan A, the defending champions, will be captained by Darwish Rasooli. Their 15-member squad includes 10 players from the previous tournament, with notable names like Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar, and Qais Ahmad from last year’s squad.
 
 
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Probable Playing 11
 
Sri Lanka A Playing 11: Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige, Vishen Halambage, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage (c), Nisan Madushka (wk), Pramod Madushan, Milan Rathnayake, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Also Read

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series rescheduled due to blast in Islamabad

Islamabad blast forces schedule change in Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series

Sri Lanka cricket team

Eight Sri Lanka players to fly home from Pakistan amid safety concerns

Pakistan cricket team

PCB revises tri-series schedule with Zimbabwe, SL over security concerns

PAK vs SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

PAK vs SL

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

 
Afghanistan A Playing 11: Sediqullah Atal, Imran Mir, Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Rahmanullah Zadran, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, AM Ghazanfar, Faridoon Dawoodzai 
 
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising stars: Full squad
 
Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage(c), Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Vishen Halambage, Garuka Sanketh, Sohan de Livera, Isitha Wijesundera, Traveen Mathew
 
Afghanistan A Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Darwish Rasooli(c), Imran Mir, Rahmanullah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Zubaid Akbari, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Noor ul Rahman
 
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising stars: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan begin?
The first Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Saturday, November 15.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan?
The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan take place?
The toss for the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 4:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan begin?
The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan?
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

More From This Section

Check India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live score updates here

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 2: Jadeja gets his 4-fer; SA struggling at 60/5

Shubman Gill suffering from neck spasm

IND vs SA: Here's why Shubman Gill retired hurt after facing just 3 balls

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant pips Sehwag to hit most sixes for India in Test history

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

11 Fours & 15 Sixes: Suryavanshi equals Pant's record with 32-ball hundred

IND A vs UAE Asia Cup rising stars

IND A vs UAE live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars' tie today?

Topics : Cricket News Sri Lanka cricket team Afghanistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon