Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / India and England to play the first ever women's Test at iconic Lord's

India and England to play the first ever women's Test at iconic Lord's

The ECB said on its website that after a three-match ODI series between India and England in July 2025, former will return in 2026 for a one-off Test

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Chennai: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The home of cricket' Lord's will host its first-ever women's Test to be played between India and England in 2026, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.
The ECB said on its website that after a three-match ODI series between India and England in July 2025, the former will return in 2026 for a one-off Test.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
I'm also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance, ECB CEO Richard Gould said.
India and England will play three ODIs on September 2, 4 and 7 at Headingley, Lord's and Southampton respectively.
It has also been confirmed that India Women will return in 2026 for a one-off Test match at Lord's the first-ever Women's Test to be staged at the Home of Cricket, the ECB added.
England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord's for the past three years, with another scheduled next year, but it will be the first time the ground has hosted a Women's Test match."

India have played nine Tests so far against England in their backyard from June 1986 with their last clash at Bristol in June 2021 ending in a draw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final How bowling put Proteas in the final

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: How bowling put Proteas in the final?

Axar Patel

T20 World Cup 2024: Player of the match Axar reveals plan against England

India vs England semifinal today: Guyana weather forecast

India vs England semifinal: Guyana weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

India vs England semifinal date and time

Guyana weather to reserve day: All you need to know about IND vs ENG semis

Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes

McCullum concedes 'Bazball' needs refinement, says India made England timid

Topics : India vs England Test match Harmanpreet kaur ECB BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon