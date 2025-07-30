Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Will Arshdeep replace Bumrah in Oval Test? Here's what Shubman Gill said

If Arshdeep Singh is selected for the fifth Test, it will mark his red-ball debut for India. However, he is no stranger to red-ball cricket in England, having previously played county cricket for Kent

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

The Indian cricket team is set to take on England in the fifth and final Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval in London, starting Thursday, July 23. India trail 1-2 in the five-match series but enter the final game as the more confident side after securing an impressive draw in Manchester in the fourth Test.
 
However, the visitors face a selection dilemma over their bowling combination. Before the start of the series, it had been stated that Jasprit Bumrah would feature in only three of the five Tests — a number he reached after playing in Manchester.
 
 
India now find themselves in a position where they may need their ace pacer to square the series 2-2. But, as skipper Shubman Gill indicated at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Bumrah is neither confirmed to play nor ruled out. A final decision will be taken on match day. 
 
Gill also hinted at a possible replacement should Bumrah miss out. Just as he had foreshadowed Anshul Kamboj’s debut before the fourth Test by saying Kamboj was “close to debut,” he has now indicated that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been asked to be ready in case he is needed to make his Test debut.

Why Arshdeep could be the ideal replacement

If Bumrah misses the fifth Test, India’s pace options are likely to include Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and either Shardul Thakur or Anshul Kamboj. However, all these bowlers operate with similar release points and angles, which could play into the hands of England’s aggressive batting line-up.
 
Arshdeep Singh, by contrast, brings a crucial point of difference as a left-arm seamer. His angle of attack could pose fresh challenges to England’s predominantly right-handed batters, especially if swing is available at The Oval.
 
Moreover, Arshdeep’s release point could help create rough patches outside the right-handers’ off stump — areas that could prove useful for India’s spinners later in the match. Gill seems aware of this tactical advantage, which may make Arshdeep the frontrunner to step in if Bumrah is rested.

Arshdeep’s red-ball record

If selected, the fifth Test will mark Arshdeep’s debut in red-ball cricket for India. However, he is familiar with English conditions, having represented Kent in county cricket.
 
Arshdeep featured in five county matches for Kent, where he picked up 13 wickets in eight innings at an average of 41.69. Overall, he has played 21 first-class matches, taking 66 wickets. Although known more for his white-ball performances, Arshdeep’s red-ball record suggests he has the skill set to succeed in the longer format as well.

Kuldeep to sit out again

While questions around India’s pace combination remained unanswered after Gill’s presser, the skipper was clear about his spin choices. He confirmed that India would go with two spinners — Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar — describing both as assets with the bat and ball.
 
This means Kuldeep Yadav will continue to wait for his return to the Test 11.

