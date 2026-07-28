India load up on spin for Sri Lanka Tests as WTC hopes face stern test

India’s selection of four specialist spin options for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka reflects both the conditions they expect and the problems they must solve.

The series, beginning in Galle on August 15, carries wider significance for Shubman Gill’s side and head coach Gautam Gambhir. India have yet to win a Test series against a leading opposition under Gambhir, having drawn 2-2 in England before suffering a 2-0 home defeat against South Africa. Their only series victory in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle came against the West Indies at home.

India are fifth in the WTC standings and need to win eight of their remaining nine Tests to retain a chance of reaching the 2027 final. After the two matches in Sri Lanka, they travel to New Zealand for two Tests before hosting Australia for a five-match series.

That equation leaves little room for error in Sri Lanka, where India must address two recurring concerns: the batters’ vulnerability against spin and the absence of a reliable support structure around their established slow bowlers.

Saransh Jain brings balance to spin-heavy attack

The selectors have responded by picking Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and uncapped off-spinner Saransh Jain.

Jadeja returns after missing the one-off Test against Afghanistan following an injury suffered during the 2026 Indian Premier League. His presence strengthens both the middle order and the spin attack, but the selection of Saransh could prove equally important.

The 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder is the only specialist right-arm finger spinner in the squad. Jadeja and Suthar bowl left-arm orthodox spin, while Kuldeep offers the variation of left-arm wrist spin.

Saransh’s inclusion also gives India a match-up option against Sri Lanka’s left-handed batters. Washington Sundar, who would ordinarily provide off-spin and batting depth, is unavailable for the opening Test because of a hamstring injury.

Saransh earned his maiden call-up after a decade of consistent domestic performances. He has taken 188 wickets at an average of 27.30 and scored 2,223 runs at 31.75 in 54 first-class matches.

His recent India A tour of Sri Lanka strengthened his case. Saransh took six wickets across the two four-day matches and scored an unbeaten 70, demonstrating the lower-order resistance that could become valuable on turning pitches.

Jadeja’s return creates selection questions

Jadeja is expected to regain his place immediately, leaving India to decide how many additional spinners they can accommodate without weakening the batting.

However, the team management’s repeated decision to leave out the left-arm wrist-spinner has raised eyebrows among former cricketers and pundits, who regard the Uttar Pradesh bowler as a genuine wicket-taking option. Under Gautam Gambhir, the management appears to have preferred bowlers who can also contribute with the bat lower down the order. Mullanpur: India's Kuldeep Yadav during the second innings on day three of a Test cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Mullanpur, Monday, June 8, 2026. (File Photo:PTI) Kuldeep remains India’s most attacking slow-bowling option and could be central to the series if the surfaces offer turn.However, the team management’s repeated decision to leave out the left-arm wrist-spinner has raised eyebrows among former cricketers and pundits, who regard the Uttar Pradesh bowler as a genuine wicket-taking option.Under Gautam Gambhir, the management appears to have preferred bowlers who can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

The presence of four spinners does not guarantee that India have solved their problems in the department. Jadeja and Kuldeep provide experience, but Suthar and Saransh remain untested at this level. Their ability to maintain pressure against batters comfortable on slow surfaces will determine whether India can fully exploit the conditions.

The composition also places greater responsibility on the top order. Playing three specialist spinners could shorten the batting unless India use Jadeja as one of the principal all-rounders and select either Saransh or Suthar according to the opposition and pitch.

Batting against spin remains a major concern

India’s own difficulties against spin make the series particularly demanding. Sri Lankan pitches are likely to slow down as matches progress, requiring batters to defend decisively, rotate the strike and use their feet effectively.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul during IND vs AFG Test in Mullanpur Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will form the core of the batting order, with Rishabh Pant providing an aggressive middle-order presence. Sai Sudharsan has also been selected but must receive fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

Sudharsan scored centuries in both matches during the India A tour of Sri Lanka, giving him valuable experience of the conditions. His absence would create another selection concern, though Devdutt Padikkal could replace him at No. 3.

India’s approach against spin may be as important as the attack they select. The team cannot depend solely on individual counterattacking innings, particularly with WTC points at stake in a short series. Partnerships, strike rotation and the ability to bat deep into the game will be essential.

Bumrah’s fitness clouds pace plans

India have named four fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and uncapped Gurnoor Brar.

Bumrah’s inclusion is subject to fitness clearance as he continues his recovery from an impact injury. His availability would give India control and wicket-taking ability even on surfaces dominated by spin. Without him, the pace attack would be significantly less experienced.

Siraj is likely to lead the attack if Bumrah is unavailable, while Prasidh offers height and bounce. Gurnoor retained his place after taking 10 wickets in a match against Sri Lanka A, but remains uncapped.

The selectors have not named an official standby. Vidarbha’s Yash Thakur and Jammu and Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi are understood to be among the options should Bumrah fail to recover in time.

WTC pressure raises stakes

The two-Test series offers only 24 WTC points, but its importance is amplified by India’s difficult remaining programme.

Series Venue Tests Sri Lanka vs India Away 2 New Zealand vs India Away 2 India vs Australia Home 5 Total remaining 9

India need victories in eight of these nine matches to remain in contention for the WTC final. Dropped points in Sri Lanka would leave them needing an almost flawless run against New Zealand and Australia.

The short series therefore represents more than a test of India’s ability to succeed on turning pitches. It will measure whether the team have corrected their batting weaknesses, found sufficient variety beyond Jadeja and Kuldeep, and developed the resilience required to revive their WTC campaign.

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Devdutt Padikkal.

*Subject to fitness clearance

The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15 to 19, followed by the second at the SSC in Colombo from August 23 to 27. India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7.

Suthar, meanwhile, retained his place after taking seven wickets on Test debut against Afghanistan.