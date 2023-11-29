Sensex (0.60%)
66572.79 + 398.59
Nifty (0.61%)
20011.30 + 121.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.69%)
6464.15 + 44.05
Nifty Midcap (0.58%)
42522.10 + 244.10
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44160.25 + 279.30
Heatmap

Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's record of most centuries in T20Is

With the 47-ball hundred, Maxwell also equalled the record set by Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis (earlier in the series) for the fastest ton by an Australian in men's T20Is.

Glenn Maxwell, Rohit Sharma

Glenn Maxwell, Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell equalled India skipper Rohit Sharma's record as he struck an unbeaten 47-ball ton to keep the series alive for Australia, helping the Baggy Greens clinch a victory in Guwahati in the third T20I against India on Tuesday.
With the 47-ball hundred, Maxwell also equalled the record set by Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis (earlier in the series) for the fastest ton by an Australian in men's T20Is.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Check latest news on India vs Australia cricket match here

Maxwell also equalled Rohit Sharma's record for the most centuries in men's T20Is with his fourth hundred in the format.
Maxwell's previous T20I ton had also come against India in Bengaluru in 2019 in another mammoth run-chase that Australia successfully accomplished.
Maxwell arrived at the crease in the final over of the powerplay after opener Travis Head provided the ideal start in the run-chase.
Marcus Stoinis's struggle in the middle overs put the onus on the experienced all-rounder to recreate his World Cup heroics against Afghanistan.
The all-rounder, who hit the fastest Cricket World Cup hundred last month, was on 42 off 22 balls when Stoinis departed with Australia needing 95 runs off seven overs.
Back-to-back maximums in Arshdeep's over set the tone for the visitors' charge in the death overs.
Suryakumar Yadav shelled a catch by rival skipper Matthew Wade and the Aussies cashed in on the reprieve big-time.
The final two overs saw Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel combining to concede 45 runs.
Prasidh had 21 runs to defend in the final over but Maxwell laid into him, leaving the speedster clueless.
Australia eventually clinched the victory by five wickets, keeping the series alive.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: Maxwell to miss AUS-ENG game after falling from golf cart

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

Ind vs Aus: Big show from Maxwell wins thriller for Aussies in Guwahati

The Ashes: Mcgrath blames Stokes, says England should have declared early

Virat Kohli to not play T20Is and ODI cricket till March 2024 at least

IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Dew didn't help bowlers during Maxwell's knock - Surya

Ind vs Aus: Big show from Maxwell wins thriller for Aussies in Guwahati

Several changes in Australia T20I squad in India; Smith, Zampa already left

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: Mad Max century wins it for Aussies

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rohit Sharma Glenn Maxwell India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVEDelhi AQIHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon