Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's record of most centuries in T20Is

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell equalled India skipper Rohit Sharma's record as he struck an unbeaten 47-ball ton to keep the series alive for Australia, helping the Baggy Greens clinch a victory in Guwahati in the third T20I against India on Tuesday.

With the 47-ball hundred, Maxwell also equalled the record set by Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis (earlier in the series) for the fastest ton by an Australian in men's T20Is.

Maxwell also equalled Rohit Sharma's record for the most centuries in men's T20Is with his fourth hundred in the format.

Maxwell's previous T20I ton had also come against India in Bengaluru in 2019 in another mammoth run-chase that Australia successfully accomplished.

Maxwell arrived at the crease in the final over of the powerplay after opener Travis Head provided the ideal start in the run-chase.

Marcus Stoinis's struggle in the middle overs put the onus on the experienced all-rounder to recreate his World Cup heroics against Afghanistan.

The all-rounder, who hit the fastest Cricket World Cup hundred last month, was on 42 off 22 balls when Stoinis departed with Australia needing 95 runs off seven overs.

Back-to-back maximums in Arshdeep's over set the tone for the visitors' charge in the death overs.

Suryakumar Yadav shelled a catch by rival skipper Matthew Wade and the Aussies cashed in on the reprieve big-time.

The final two overs saw Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel combining to concede 45 runs.

Prasidh had 21 runs to defend in the final over but Maxwell laid into him, leaving the speedster clueless.

Australia eventually clinched the victory by five wickets, keeping the series alive.

