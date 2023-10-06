Asian Games October 7 schedule: Cricket- IND vs AFG; Kabaddi team finals

The Indian cricket team will fight for a Gold medal against Afghanistan on Day 14 (October 7) at the 2023 Asian Games, which started on September 23. Day 14 will be the last day of the medal events as the Hangzhou Games are set to be declared closed with a glittering closing ceremony on October 8, 2023. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here





Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list Other than glory in men's cricket, Gold medals will also be up for grabs in two Compound archery men’s and women’s individual finals where Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ohas Deotale and Abhishek Verma will be in action. The Indian men’s and women’s Kabaddi team will look to add two more Gold medals to an already shining medal cabinet of the Indian contingent which will enter the triple digit mark for the first time. India men's kabaddi team will take on Iran at 12:30 PM IST. While women's team will play for Gold medal at 7 AM IST against Chinese Taipei.

Wrestlers would aim for the elusive Gold that has eluded Bajrang, Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal. With four Bronze medals, a Gold could enhance India's tally of wrestling medals.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 7.

Asian Games: India's schedule on October 7

India Cricket schedule on October 7 at the Asian Games

India vs Afghanistan final: 11:30 AM IST



11:30 AM IST

India Archery schedule on October 7

Indian archers are in action from 06:30 AM IST onwards

India vs South Korea Compound Women’s Final

Jyothi Surekaha Vennam in action

India vs India - Compound Men’s Final

Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma in action

India Badminton schedule on October 7

India Hockey schedule on October 7

Women’s Bronze Medal match- India vs Japan- 01:30 pm IST

India Kabaddi schedule on October 7

Kabaddi Women’s Team Final: India vs Chinese Taipei- 7:00 AM IST

Men’s Team Final: India vs Iran- 12:30 pm IST

India Wrestling schedule on October 7

Indian wrestlers in action from 7:30 AM IST Onwards

Men’s freestyle 74kg, 86kg, 97 kg 125 kg freestyle bouts

India’s Yash, Vicky, Deepak Punia and Sumit Malik will be in action

Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards

India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format in Round 9

Canoe Slalom - Semifinal

India’s Kewat Shuham and Hitesh in action

Ju-jitsu- 06:30 AM IST onwards

India’s Uma Maheshwar Reddy, Kiran Kumari and Amarjit Singh in action.