India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's match?

India and Australia are set to battle in the second T20I of the five-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, with rain once again threatening to play spoilsport. The series opener in Canberra was washed out after India’s explosive start at 97 for one in 9.4 overs, leaving both teams eager for a proper contest this time.
 
India will take confidence from captain Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form and Shubman Gill’s fluency at the top. Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s aggressive batting approach has reshaped India’s T20 mindset, with young talents like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube leading the charge.
 
 
Australia, led by the powerful duo of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, will aim to counter India’s spin-heavy bowling attack featuring Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Weather permitting, fans can expect another high-intensity contest at the MCG. 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.

India vs Australia 2nd T20 broadcast details
Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+
United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV
Canada Willow Canada Willow App
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App
Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd
Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV
Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play
Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go
Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv
Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream
Canada Willow Canada FuboTV
West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean

India vs Australia today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the second T20 match between India and Australia be played? 
The second T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Friday, October 31.
 
What will be the venue for the second T20 match between India and Australia on October 31? 
The October 31 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
 
When will the toss for the second T20 match between India and Australia take place? 
The toss for the second T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the second T20 match between India and Australia be bowled? 
The first ball of the second T20 match between India and Australia will be bowled at 1:45 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the second T20 match between India and Australia in India? 
The live telecast of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the second T20 match between India and Australia in India? 
The live streaming of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

