India vs Australia 2nd T20 weather updates: Melbourne rain forecast today

According to Melbourne weather reports for Friday, there is a good chance of rain around the match time, which can once again result in a shortened match, if not a completely washed-out game

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Australia are set to continue their five-match T20I series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground today in Melbourne, Victoria. In the first match, India got off to a good start and were 97 for 1 at one stage before the rain arrived and washed the game away as a no contest. Both teams now eye a crucial series lead at the MCG, but once again they will have to be wary of the dark clouds of Melbourne.
 
According to Melbourne weather reports for Friday, October 31, there is a good chance of rain around the match time, which can once again result in a shortened match if not a completely washed-out game.
 
 
Check the hourly weather report of Melbourne according to two major meteorological websites ahead of the second T20 match. 

India vs Australia 2nd T20 hourly weather report (AccuWeather)

Cricket fans heading to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the second T20I between India and Australia may have to keep an eye on the skies this evening, with conditions expected to remain cool and damp through the early part of play.

At 6 PM, temperatures are forecast to hover around 19°C with a 52% chance of showers and 91% cloud cover. Winds from the west at 9 km/h, gusting up to 20 km/h, could make conditions slightly tricky for players. By 7 PM, the mercury is likely to dip to 18°C, with clouds still lingering but rain chances dropping to 48%.
 
Through the evening, from 8 PM to 11 PM, the weather is expected to improve gradually. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 16°C, humidity will rise from 79% to 87%, and skies will turn partly cloudy. The probability of rain reduces significantly to 13% after 8 PM, offering hope for an uninterrupted game.

India vs Australia 2nd T20 hourly weather report (BBC)

Moreover, according to BBC Weather, temperatures will start around 19°C at 6 PM, with light rain and a 44% chance of precipitation. The temperature will gradually drop through the evening — 18°C at 7 PM and 17°C by 8 PM — with light drizzle still likely in patches. Winds will remain gentle, blowing at around 4 km/h, providing relatively calm playing conditions.
 
From 9 PM onwards, the rain is expected to ease significantly, with only a 20–23% chance of showers, and skies turning partly cloudy. Temperatures will cool to 16°C by 9 PM and 15°C by 11 PM.
 
As the night progresses, misty conditions could develop post-midnight, but by then, play should be completed.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

