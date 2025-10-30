Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND A vs SA A 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

On Day 2, India A will aim to capitalize on their momentum. The spinners, having found consistent turn and bounce on a responsive pitch, will look to wrap up the tail early and keep SA under pressure.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

South Africa A ended Day 1 on 299 for nine, largely thanks to resilient fifties from Jordan Hermann (71), Zubayr Hamza (66), and Rubin Hermann (50). However, India A’s bowlers, led by off-spinner Tanush Kotian (4/83) and Manav Suthar (2/62), repeatedly struck at key moments, preventing the visitors from posting a bigger total.
 
On Day 2, India A will aim to capitalize on their momentum. The spinners, having found consistent turn and bounce on a responsive pitch, will look to wrap up the tail early and keep South Africa under pressure. The pacers—Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj, and Khaleel Ahmed, will be keen to exploit any movement in the morning session.
 
 
Batting will be crucial for India A, as the first-innings total will set the tone for the match. With Rishabh Pant back behind the stumps following his injury, the team can rely on sharp wicketkeeping and energy in the field. Expect India A to look for early breakthroughs while keeping their batters ready to counter any resistance from South Africa’s lower order.  SA A 1st Test scorecard ahead of Day 2: 
South Africa A 1st Innings 
Batting   R B 4s 6s SR          
Jordan Hermann  lbw b Kotian 71 141 8 0 50.35          
Lesego Senokwane  c Mhatre b Kamboj 0 7 0 0 0          
Zubayr Hamza  c †Pant b Gurnoor Brar 66 109 9 1 60.55          
Marques Ackerman (c) c Suthar b Kotian 18 22 2 0 81.81          
Rubin Hermann  b Kotian 54 87 6 0 62.06          
Rivaldo Moonsamy † c Badoni b Suthar 5 18 1 0 27.77          
Tiaan van Vuuren  c Padikkal b Suthar 46 75 5 1 61.33          
Prenelan Subrayen  b Kotian 1 9 0 0 11.11          
Tshepo Moreki  not out 4 38 0 0 10.52          
Lutho Sipamla  lbw b Ahmed 6 16 1 0 37.5          
Extras (b 12, lb 4, nb 10, w 2) 28  
Total 85.2 Ov (RR: 3.50) 299/9  
Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB
Khaleel Ahmed 12.2 0 54 1 4.37 0 1
Anshul Kamboj 13 2 36 1 2.76 0 3
Gurnoor Brar 15 2 45 1 3 2 6
Manav Suthar 20 4 62 2 3.1 0 0
Tanush Kotian 23 5 83 4 3.6 0 0
Ayush Badoni 2 0 3 0 1.5 0 0
 
 
India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test playing 11

India A Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed
 
South Africa A Playing 11: Marques Ackerman(c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele
 
India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test Day 2 live telecast and streaming details
 
What is the venue of the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test match?
 
The IND A vs SA A 1st Test match is taking place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru.
 
At what time will Day 2 of the 1st Test between IND A and SA A begin?
 
The first ball of the Day 2 of the 1st Test between IND A and SA A is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the 1st Test between IND A and SA A match in India?
 
The live telecast of the 1st Test between IND A and SA A will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between IND A and SA A in India?
 
Live streaming of the 1st Test between IND A and SA A will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

