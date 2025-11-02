Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Australia 3rd T20: Hobart pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Hobart pitch report, key stadium stats

This is the first time these two sides are competing at this venue in a T20I encounter

IND vs AUS Hobart

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

India will take on hosts Australia in 3rd T20I encounter at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart today as Surya and co. look to level the series on the day.
 
The second T20 International between India and Australia turned out to be a completely one-sided affair, even if the final margin didn’t reflect the gap between the two teams. India’s batters struggled to cope with the extra pace and bounce at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with only Abhishek Sharma showing real resistance. Australia, despite losing six wickets, were largely untroubled while chasing a modest 125-run target, sealing a comfortable victory.
 
 
Much like the ODI series, India’s T20 campaign has also begun on a shaky note. While their top order looked in form during the rain-hit Canberra T20I, the MCG surface exposed their limitations against lively conditions. Abhishek Sharma stood out as the only batter who adapted well to the situation.
 
Heading into the third T20I in Hobart, India may choose to back their current combination rather than make wholesale changes so early in the series. However, a stronger batting lineup could be considered, with Shivam Dube likely to contribute a few overs if given the ball this time. Rinku Singh might come in for Axar Patel, who didn’t bowl in the previous game, while Arshdeep Singh also remains an option to bolster the bowling attack. 

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Bellerive Oval, Hobart Cricket Ground pitch report
 
The average first-innings total in T20s at Bellerive Oval is around 147, though evening games usually yield higher scores as the pitch tends to play better and the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Dew has been a recurring factor in Hobart, influencing conditions slightly, but overall, the toss hasn’t had a significant effect on match outcomes. Interestingly, Australia showcased the venue’s batting potential when they posted a massive 213 against the West Indies in 2024, though that game took place later in the season when the surface was more conducive to stroke play.
 
India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Hobart
 
This is the first time these two sides are competing at this venue in a T20I encounter.
 
Recent T20I match at the Bellerive Oval
 
The most recent T20I match at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart Cricket Ground came back in November 2024 when Pakistan faced Australia. The hosts won the match by 7 wickets chasing down a modest total of 118 on the night.
  
Bellerive Oval key T20I stats 
Category Details
First T20 Match 21/02/10
Last T20 Match 18/11/24
Matches Played 14
Matches Won by Home Side 5 (35.71%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 0
Matches Won by Neutral Side 8 (57.14%)
Matches Won Batting First 7 (50.00%)
Matches Won Batting Second 6 (42.86%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 4 (28.57%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 9 (64.29%)
Matches Tied 0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result 1 (7.14%)
Highest Individual Innings 103* – G.J. Maxwell (Australia) vs England, 07 Feb 2018
Best Bowling Figures 4/16 – A.S. Joseph (West Indies) vs Zimbabwe, 19 Oct 2022
Highest Team Innings 213/4 – West Indies vs Australia, 09 Feb 2024
Lowest Team Innings 117 – Pakistan vs Australia, 18 Nov 2024
Highest Run Chase Achieved 180/4 – Ireland vs Scotland, 19 Oct 2022
Average Runs per Wicket 23.48
Average Runs per Over 8.2
Average Score Batting First 155
 

India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

