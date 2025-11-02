Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch 3rd T20I in Hobart?

India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch 3rd T20I in Hobart?

India had a lackluster outing in Melbourne. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, the Indian batters struggled to adapt to the conditions, failing to put up a competitive total.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20

IND vs AUS 3rd T20

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia (AUS) and India (IND) are taking each other on in the third T20I of their five-match series today, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. With the hosts currently leading the series 1-0, this encounter promises to be crucial for both sides.
 

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who invited Australia to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in.  Mitchell Marsh (AUS): It's a belter of a wicket. Want to get off to a good start and post a big total. We have just the one change - Abbott is in for Hazlewood.  India vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11:  India's playing 11 vs Australia: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah  Australia's playing 11 vs India: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott 

 
 

Also Read

India vs Australia 3rd T20 live scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: Surya wins toss for India; Australia to bat first

IND vs AUS Hobart

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Hobart pitch report, key stadium stats

IND vs AUS

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek confident in his game, aims to keep up the momentum: SKY

India vs Australia 2nd T20 full scorecard

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 2nd T20I: Hazlewood-Marsh shine as Australia thrash India at MCG

 
India vs Australia 3rd T20 broadcast details
Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+
United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV
Canada Willow Canada Willow App
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App
Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd
Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV
Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play
Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go
Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv
Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream
Canada Willow Canada FuboTV
West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean
 
India vs Australia today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the third T20 match between India and Australia be played?
The third T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 2.
 
What will be the venue for the third T20 match between India and Australia on November 2?
The November 2 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
 
When will the toss for the third T20 match between India and Australia take place?
The toss for the third T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the third T20 match between India and Australia be bowled?
The first ball of the third T20 match between India and Australia will be bowled at 1:45 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the third T20 match between India and Australia in India?
The live telecast of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the third T20 match between India and Australia in India?
The live streaming of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Indian women's cricket team

India's road to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of grit and glory

South Africa cricket team

South Africa's journey to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of redemption

ICC Womens World Cup 2025 final weather report

ICC Women's WC final: Navi Mumabi hourly weather report and rain prediction

IND vs SA WC final

ICC Women's WC 2025 final: India vs South Africa playing 11, live streaming

Babar Azam

Pakistan vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 3rd T20I: PAK beat SA by 4 wickets; Clinch series 2-1 at home

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon