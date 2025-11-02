India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch 3rd T20I in Hobart?

Australia (AUS) and India (IND) are taking each other on in the third T20I of their five-match series today, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. With the hosts currently leading the series 1-0, this encounter promises to be crucial for both sides.
|India vs Australia 3rd T20 broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Willow App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|United States Territories
|Willow TV
|ESPN+
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
|West Indies
|ESPN
|ESPN Play Caribbean
India vs Australia today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
When will the third T20 match between India and Australia be played?
The third T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 2.
What will be the venue for the third T20 match between India and Australia on November 2?
The November 2 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
When will the toss for the third T20 match between India and Australia take place?
The toss for the third T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
When will the first ball of the third T20 match between India and Australia be bowled?
The first ball of the third T20 match between India and Australia will be bowled at 1:45 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the third T20 match between India and Australia in India?
The live telecast of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the third T20 match between India and Australia in India?
The live streaming of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.