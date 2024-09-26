India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11, Pitch report, live time, streaming

India will be eyeing their 18th consecutive series win at home, when Rohit Sharma's men lock horns with Bangladesh in the second Test match at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers will look to mend their ways after a disappointing loss in the Chennai Test. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With India set to tour Australia in two months, it is expected that India would make changes in their Playing 11 from the Chennai Test.



However, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said on the eve of the Test match that the team has not decided on the India Playing 11.





ALSO READ: IND vs BAN 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave? "With the conditions and the forecast, it is going to be interesting as to how when we turn up to go in the morning, the conditions are. A lot will depend on that because as you know in Test wicket, conditions can be a huge factor in how the pitch plays," said Nayar.

The assistant coach also revealed that the curators have not made on which pitch to use the Test match

"To be honest, I don't know which surface we are going to play on yet. But both the pitches look pretty good. Kanpur is often known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet," said Nayar in pre-match press conference.

But it is expected that Kuldeep Yadav would play the match if the pitch conditions favours the spinner. In that case, Mohammed Siraj or Jasprit Bumrah could be rested due to workload management.

India vs Bangladesh Playing 11 for 2nd Test

India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah/Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in Tests

Total Matches: 14

India Won: 12

Bangladesh Won: 0

Draw: 2

India vs Bangladesh Test Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be start on Friday, September 27.

At what time will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live toss take place on September 27?

The live toss for the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will take place at 9:00 AM IST. However, there is a forecast of rain on September 27 that might delay the toss.

At what time will the live match between India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test start on September 27?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will begin at 9:30 AM IST in Kanpur, if wet weather conditions don't delay the toss and further the match.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs BAN 2nd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.