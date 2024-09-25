IND vs BAN 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?





Most consecutive Test series wins at home Team Consecutive series wins at home From To India 17 Feb-13 Present Australia 10 Nov-94 Nov-2000 Australia 10 Jul-04 Nov-2008 West Indies 8 Mar-76 Feb-1986 West Indies 7 Mar-98 Nov-2001 South Africa 7 May-09 May-2012 As Rohit Sharma prepares to lead India in the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, the team will be aiming to extend their impressive home series win record. Since 2013, India have won 17 consecutive home Test series, and a win or draw in Kanpur, with the Test starting on September 27, would secure their 18th series win.

A key factor in this pursuit will be how the 22-yard strip behaves. The last time India played a Test in Kanpur, the match ended in a draw. So, what can we expect from the Kanpur pitch during the 2nd Test?

Pitch preparation at Green Park Stadium

Curator Shivkumar has been working on two pitches at Green Park Stadium. By September 24, three days before the start of the match, the two centre pitches were the main focus, with significant work being done on them. The pitch on the left received maximum watering every hour and was regularly covered.





ALSO READ: 3 things to know before heading to Kanpur for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test On the morning of September 26, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe mentioned that two pitches had been prepared, and no final decision had yet been made regarding which one would be used.

Nature of the two Kanpur pitches

On Tuesday, both centre wickets looked similar, but by the next day, the texture of pitch 6 had turned greener. When the Indian team arrived for practice on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had a discussion with the curators.

It appeared that the Indian management preferred to play on a pitch without grass. Following the discussion, the groundsmen were seen removing dead grass from pitch 7. Indian pacers and spinners also examined pitch 7 closely.

In an unexpected development, broadcasters were seen testing the stump mic on pitch 7, suggesting that the final decision on which pitch to use remained open until the eve of the match.

Batters or bowlers: Whom the Kanpur pitch will favour during IND vs BAN 2nd Test?



In a media briefing later in the evening, pacer Akash Deep addressed questions about the pitch. He stated that the team was ready to perform under any conditions.

"Whatever the wicket is like, if I play, my job is to put the ball in good areas. From what I have seen, the Kanpur pitch is a sporting wicket, not a batter’s wicket," Akash Deep commented.